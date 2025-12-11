Ex-Psychic’s Dire Warning About ‘Wicked’ Movie

Jenn Nizza, an ex-psychic who now runs a ministry urging people to flee the occult, is warning that “witchcraft is real” and is encouraging people not to watch “Wicked: For Good,” the new sequel to the wildly popular film “Wicked.”

Nizza, host of the “Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast,” told parents the movie “has a witchcraft influence” and is “romanticizing” the issue.

“This is very concerning to me, especially the indoctrination of the demonic targeting the youth,” she said. “This is my Christian perspective on this.”

Nizza has widely documented her decades in the occult, working as a psychic and medium before encountering Christ at the age of 37.

She said that experience has forced her to pause when it comes to projects like “Wicked.”

“As somebody who lived in the life of the occult and the New Age for many years … this film is playing on the sensitivities of many people, suggesting there should be some compassion for the bad witch,” she said, noting that the film also “suggests that there can be good witchcraft.”

This teaching is “dangerous,” according to Nizza.

“I just want to speak into this because I’ve been there,” Nizza said. “This movie is showing witchcraft. … Witchcraft involves invoking demons … it doesn’t matter if you call yourself a good witch or a bad witch; it’s condemned by God.”

Watch Nizza explain:

