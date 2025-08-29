Ex-Psychic's Blunt Warning to Netflix After Zodiac Reveal: 'It Is Demonic'

An ex-psychic is speaking out after streaming giant Netflix unveiled a controversial new feature on its platform: the Zodiac Watch List.

Launched Aug. 21, the so-called “astrology hub” allows members to browse by their horoscope sign, Variety reported.

Jenn Nizza, a former medium who became a Christian and now hosts the “Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast,” expressed deep concerns to CBN News about this new Netflix endeavor:

“These companies are pushing out a demonic practice, which does plant seeds in people’s minds and does open doors to demons, simply to gain an audience, make money — as if this is just something that is so cavalier,” Nizza said, warning about the dangers of horoscopes. “We do fight in a spiritual battle.”

She said the Zodiac is part of astrology, which she described as a “tool of divination” — one she was once fully bought into. It’s a system that sees hidden meanings in the moon, planets, and stars based on when a person is born.

“You are believing that it has some sort of hidden … information about you [and] can tell you things about your future,” Nizza said.

She warned that horoscopes often become a gateway through which people move deeper into the occult, seeking information through people and unbiblical practices rather than relying on God.

“Zodiac signs and the lies that are told through them, because it is demonic, it is not from God,” Nizza said. “It is a lie.”

The information in horoscopes, she said, often resonates with people because various traits and ideas are discussed that can lead people to make decisions or even excuse certain behaviors based on ideals tied to the various Zodiac signs.

Nizza said the Bible is clear about all occult practices, lamenting the fact that horoscopes are so prevalent in society today. Despite their growth in popularity, she said these practices go back eons.

“It’s a real thing and we see it going on for ages,” she said. “The Bible is abundantly clear about this. Astrology has been going on for ages. It is not something that you play as a game. Just as the Ouija board is not a game, Tarot cards are not a game. This is not mere entertainment. These are portals into the demonic.”

If given the opportunity, Nizza said she would deliver a very pointed message to Netflix executives.

“Netflix, I don’t have a problem with you being a secular company,” she said. “Stay secular. Stay in your lane. Take the spiritual out of it. You do not need to be polluting people’s minds, planting seeds in a spiritual aspect that leads to destruction, especially for the youth.”

Watch above to see Nizza break down the issue and deliver other warnings for parents and culture.

