Evangelical Prophetic Author Hal Lindsey Dies at 95: 'The End of an Era'

Well-known evangelical prophetic author Hal Lindsey has died.

Lindsey is most recognized for his end times book, "The Late Great Planet Earth," which the New York Times said was the best-selling non-fiction book of the 1970s.

The author, who was a strong supporter of Israel, released the book shortly after the Six-Day War. It brought biblical prophecy and contemporary geopolitical developments to a broader audience.

His apocalyptic writings and prophetic interpretations resonated with readers.

Author and Bible teacher Joel Richardson wrote on X that Lindsey was a "legendary" and "transformative author."

Hal Lindsey, the legendary/infamous/transformative author of books such as "The Late Great Planet Earth" and "The 1980s: Countdown to Armageddon" passed away last evening. Say what you will, but he literally scared the hell out of a lot of people—arguably in a good way. The end… — Joel Richardson (@Joel7Richardson) November 26, 2024

He added that his death signals "The end of an era."

"The Late Great Planet Earth" sold millions of copies, was adapted into a film in 1979, and was narrated by Orson Welles.

Lindsey was also a prominent figure in Christian television, initially hosting the "International Intelligence Briefing" on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

According to the Texas Gospel Canada, the network temporarily suspended his program with Lindsey in 2005. He claimed the cancellation was due to his pro-Israel and anti-Muslim messaging. TBN's owner, Paul Crouch, denied the allegations saying it was removed to make room for holiday programming.

The host resigned in 2006 and independently launched "The Hal Lindsey Report," which focused on biblical prophecy and current events.

The show was then picked up by TBN in 2007 but was self-funded.

Lindsey graduated from Dallas Theological Seminary with a Master of Theology degree. He worked with Campus Crusade for Christ until 1969 and supported the Southern California mission until 1976.

During this time, he also served as a speaker and Sunday School teacher at Melodyland Christian Center in Anaheim, California, The Texas Gospel Canada reported.

He later earned a Doctorate of Theology from the California Graduate School of Theology.



Lindsey died Monday, just two days after turning 95.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

