'Duck Dynasty' Is BACK — Plus: an Update on Phil Robertson's Health

"Duck Dynasty" cast members, from left, Willie, Korie, Jessica, Jep, Missy, Jase, Miss kay, Phil and Si attend the A+E Networks 2013 Upfront on Wednesday, May 8, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Robertsons became a household name more than a decade ago when “Duck Dynasty” premiered on A&E and became a near-instant classic, becoming the most-watched nonfiction show in cable history.

Now, seven years after its conclusion, the popular program is coming back for “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” a two-season run that will focus on the next generation of Robertsons.

And eldest Robertson brother, Al, said he’s “super excited” that the family can now openly talk about the project that has already begun filming. He said it’s especially “fun” considering that the kids featured in the show are now grown up and raising their own families.

“Those teenagers that you loved on the show … are now married, and have kids, and … how they’ve sort of now taken over the business,” Al said. “So it’s going to be a lot of fun. I think people are going to love it.”

He’s unsure whether he and his wife, Lisa, will appear on the show, but said he won’t be surprised if they end up taking part, considering how they eventually came to join the cast of the original “Duck Dynasty.”

The resulting platform has enabled the couple to do nationwide pro-life and pro-marriage ministry.

And while the Robertsons have been making headlines over the excitement of their on-screen return, the family also recently revealed that beloved patriarch Phil Robertson faces an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, among other health issues.

Al said his father’s problems started with some “serious back problems” which led to multiple procedures and interventions. But then other issues soon became evident.

“We had noticed a little bit of just like forgetting words and things like that,” he said. “But … he’s 78, and so you’re not sure if that’s just getting older.”

Tragically, the family realized Phil was dealing with Alzheimer’s disease — something that forced the Robertson patriarch to retreat from co-hosting the “Unashamed with the Robertson Family” podcast.

“It seemed to happen very fast … because he was engaged in the podcast … and all of a sudden … nobody sees him because he’s he’s dealing with this,” Al said. “And so that part’s been a struggle, but he’s not in pain now, which helps. They’ve kind of got his back in order.”

For now, Al said Phil has “good days and bad” and that family members are out at his parents’ home every other day, cooking for them and helping out.

“We figure mom and dad cooked and fed us as a family for many, many years,” he said. “And so we owe them a few years of what they trained us to do.”

Miss Kay, Phil’s wife, also had a tough time physically last year after breaking her foot and dealing with other issues, adding to the family’s struggles.

But he said both Miss Kay and Phil help care for one another.

“I think he feels like that’s part of the reason he has to hang in there and hang on … because he helps take care of her, she helps take care of him,” Al said. “And, so, it’s — to be honest with you — it’s really a sweet thing to watch. … My older parents now, still cling to one another and [taking] care of each other.”

Lisa said it has been “tough” as she has long seen Phil as a “father figure” after the passing of her own dad.

“It’s hard to watch,” she said of the changes in Phil. “It’s really weird to … be in the presence of somebody last year that could just recite Scripture and … now [he’s] someone who’s very quiet.”

But both Al and Lisa expressed gratitude for the Gospel message Phil has taught and lived out — and they plan to continue, alongside the rest of the family, living it out.

“His legacy will live on, and on, and on in his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren,” Lisa said. “That’s what he trained us to do. So, that’s what we will continue to do.”