Outpouring of Prayer for 'Duck Dynasty' Star Phil Robertson is 'Boosting' His Spirit, Family Says

The family of "Duck Dynasty" star Phil Robertson says the outpouring of prayer for their father after announcing his Alzheimer's diagnosis is not only "boosting" his spirit, but even gave him a moment of "reprieve" in his battle against the disease.

On the most recent episode of "Unashamed with the Robertson Family" podcast, Phil's son Jase shared that the entire family has been very thankful for the outpouring of prayer from fans.

And while Jase noted that his father is keeping "the faith" as he battles his diagnosis, he shared that the 78-year-old has had an unexpected response to all the prayers.

As CBN News reported, news broke last Friday that Phil was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and family his team of doctors say there is no cure for what he has.

"Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast, we were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase announced.

"It's like accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body. And he has the early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's really not doing well. He's struggling," he continued.

Phil is a big part of the podcast, but with his declining health he has not been able to join recently.

"I'm like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.' He's like, 'Tell me about it.' So he is literally unable to — I think he would agree — to just sit down and have a conversation," Jase said.

"He misses it. He misses the stories we tell," he added.

The disease has also been affecting Phil's appetite to the point where he has to force himself to eat, Jase explained.

But the 55-year-old also shared that the Duck Commander Company founder was able to have a time of "reprieve" and wanted to eat after last Friday's episode aired.

"During that little transition time, Phil had a little bit of a reprieve from, you know, his pain. Although his overall conditions remain the same, he just felt better. We had gone down to have lunch with him, you know Missy and I, because, you know, if you bring him really good food, you can persuade him to eat," Jase said.

Jase noted on the most recent podcast, that before the announcement, Phil was at his "lowest point in this whole process," but has since seen a slight change.

"It was the first time I really saw some improvement. He felt a little better. We had a good conversation, and he was kind of in tune with the conversation," Jase noted.

Phil was even able to attend church.

"He didn't do a whole lot, and he didn't say a whole lot. But he came for an hour," Jase said.

Thousands of people have reached out to the family expressing their prayers and sharing how Phil has ministered to them.

"[Phil] reaches places with the gospel, that very few men, can even dream of reaching," a woman shared on Instagram. "I have male relatives that dropped everything they were doing, in the middle of the day to listen to Phil's sharing of the word...We're praying for your entire family."

Kori Robertson, Phil's daughter-in-law, took to Instagram to share the overwhelming emotions she has felt since the diagnosis was made public.

"We've been overwhelmed with your beautiful messages of love and prayers for Phil, Miss Kay and our whole family after the news of Phil's medical diagnosis," she wrote. "It's been incredible to hear from the thousands, likely millions he has touched through living a life so passionately pursuing Jesus and loving others enough to tell them about him."





"As you well know, Phil's hope is in something far greater than the momentary troubles of this illness," she added. "He would definitely want me to remind you that hope is for you too. Jesus is where it is found."

