‘All Glory to God’: Eagles Coach, QB Openly Praise the Lord After Super Bowl LIX Victory

After the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, key fixtures in the year’s biggest football game openly gave all the glory to God.

Case-in-point: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni immediately credited the Lord while accepting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday after his team’s big 40-22 victory.

“All glory to God,” Sirianni said.

And that’s not all. The victorious coach also told Fox Sports reporter Tom Rinaldi that he and his team feel truly “blessed” and grateful for their talent and accomplishments.

“God’s blessed us very much,” Sirianni said. “He gave us all the talents to be able to get here, so first and foremost, thanks to Him. … Thank God, thank you Jesus.”

And Sirianni wasn’t alone in looking above following the team’s big win.

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after completing two touchdowns and 17 of the 22 passes, also praised God for the victory.

“God is good — He’s greater than all the highs and the lows,” Hurts said as he took home the Pete Rozelle Trophy. “Couldn’t be here without my teammates. The effort, the determination everybody displayed to get to this point.”

He continued, “It’s never been about what any one of us does, it’s always been about what we do and how we’re responding to certain things.”

Hurts’ comment about the “highs and the lows” is one he’s made before. In fact, leading up to Sunday’s game, Sports Spectrum quoted him referencing this very statement while speaking about the importance of faith in his life.

“My faith has always been a part of me,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to root myself in that and keep Him in the center of my life and everything that I do. So through the highs and the lows, He’s greater than all of them, and that’s something that I can always acknowledge.”

What’s perhaps most interesting about both the Eagles and Chiefs is that numerous members of both teams often speak about Christianity and faith.

Before Sunday’s big game, CBN News noted how Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also openly given glory to Jesus.

“It’s important to me every single day,” he said. “It’s not about football, it’s just giving glory to God for being able to walk around and live my life, to have a beautiful family, to be able to have the impact on others and I’m going to use that stage and that platform win or lose to give glory back to Him, to hopefully bring others closer to Him and that they can have the same love for life that I have because of that.”

And Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson has also spoken about the “humbling” position he’s in on the team, as he seeks the Lord’s guidance each and every day.

“Each day and especially each game I just say ‘God use me for your glory’ and that doesn’t mean winning football games always but just to be in a position and this platform and knowing it’s by His grace and His providence is just, is just know that He’s treating me much better than anything I deserve,” he said.

Plus, who can forget the intense controversy surrounding Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after his viral Benedictine College commencement speech last year during which he accused former president Joe Biden of vocally supporting the “murder” of the unborn, and also lamented “dangerous gender ideologies,” among other issues.

Other Eagles players aside from Hurts are also deeply faithful as you can read here.

