Bye Bye Penny! Trump Calls them 'Wasteful' - They Cost Two Cents to Mint

President Trump has reportedly signed more executive orders in 10 days than any of his predecessors, including Joe Biden, did in 100 days. In his quest to root out government waste, just about everything is on the table.

Trump has even directed the Treasury to stop creating new pennies, calling the coin "wasteful" – saying it costs two cents to mint a single penny.

And he's announced a new round of tariffs, this time on aluminum and steel. Trump told reporters, "Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff. Aluminum too."

In a Fox News interview, Trump warned there are more spending cuts to come, with the goal of a two trillion dollar reduction in government waste to be identified by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, with Trump saying he trusts Musk despite Democratic criticisms.

"Trust Elon (Musk)? Oh, he's not gaining anything," Trump said. "In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He's so into it. But I told him, 'Do that.' Then I'm going to tell him, very soon, like maybe in 24 hours, to go check the Department of Education. He's going to find the same thing. Then I'm going to have him go to the military. Let's check the military."

Federal judges have temporarily blocked some of Trump's agenda, including his mass federal buyouts and the order putting USAID workers on leave.

"We're going to see what happens. We have a long way to go, and we're talking about fraud, waste, abuse; and when a president can't look for fraud and waste and abuse, we don't have a country anymore. So we're very disappointed with the judges that would make such a ruling."

And Trump said again last night that Canada should join the United States.



"I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada and I'm not going to let that happen. It's too much. Why are we paying $200 billion a year essentially in subsidy to Canada? Now, if they're a 51st state I don't mind doing it," Trump said.

A new poll by CBS shows voters gives Trump high marks, with some 60 to 70 percent describing him as "tough," "energetic," "focused" and "effective" with many saying he's doing more than they expected.