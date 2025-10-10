Christian Music Artists Honored at 56th Dove Awards: 'People Are Hungry for Truth'

The 56th annual Dove Awards is lighting up Nashville, Tennessee, as the Gospel Music Association gathers the most celebrated names in Christian music.

Christian music's biggest night is a time to honor God and the Gospel, and to spotlight the artists who inspire millions.

CBN News traveled to Music City for all the sights and sounds from the red carpet to bring you up close and personal for the Dove Awards.

Christian music artists told us it's all about using the gifts that God has given people and sharing them with the world.

"It just is a real honor to be here. And we're doing it for the culture, man," Israel Houghton told us.

Chris Brown of Elevation Music said, "This is such a good atmosphere to be in, such an atmosphere of faith and love."

Artists told us that events like the Dove Awards are a great opportunity to show the world that Christians have a message of hope.

Tasha Layton explained, "At this time, in our culture and in our world, never has there been a time where we needed to celebrate and come together."

"This is very timely because we need to see pictures of unity," Lecrae shared.

Colton Dixon said, "I think now more than ever, people are hungry for truth. And I believe that we've got some answers."

"This music gives us the courage to stand against that opposition," Tauren Wells told us.

The Dove Awards broadcast will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN Plus app on Friday, October 10th at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message.