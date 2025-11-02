Actor's Faith, Biblical Discernment Transformed After Starring in 'House of David' (EXCLUSIVE Clip)

Michael Iskander landed the role of a lifetime when he was cast to play David in Prime’s new series “House of David."

In a past interview with CBN News, Iskander reflected on the “life-changing” ability to join the cast in such a pivotal role.

In a past interview with CBN News, Iskander reflected on the "life-changing" ability to join the cast in such a pivotal role.

“I think David is one of the most interesting people because … there’s so much duality in him,” he said. “He’s the epitome of what it means to be human, to make mistakes, but to truly have a heart for God — and a heart that seeks after God’s own heart.”

Iskander, who said he feels “blessed” to be able to tell this story, explained how his experience portraying David transformed how he sees Scripture and the people presented within it.

“Now, I view it from a point of view as just human beings,” he said. “And so I put the context of that time and of these people into the story … it just puts a whole different perspective on the Bible, and I think it makes it that much more interesting to read and to discover.”

Iskander said it’s exciting to be able to have such a fascinating lens into Scripture. He spoke about the importance of trusting God and allowing the Lord to guide His path, citing Proverbs 3:5-6. In the end, he knows “House of David” is entertainment for many, but believes the project is really all about the Lord.

“You’re making a TV show, and it’s really fun, and your makeup and hair — it’s all fun and cool, but the reason is to glorify Him, and to honor Him, and to put Him first,” he said. “I think that’s one way it’s changed me; it’s allowed me to put perspective to all of this, and to life, and to realize why we are living life.”

These insights have been infused into his performance as well, as he’s taken the lessons learned and applied them to bringing the characters to life. The infamous battle between David and Goliath was one moment, in particular, that required Iskander to think deeper about what David must have been feeling.

“I always thought of David being so courageous … so brave, but there’s none of that without fear,” he said. “And finding all the stakes of what it means to be the only person from your entire people to choose to go up against the scariest man they have ever faced … and are you willing to truly give up everything in your life to protect the ones you love?”

Iskander said this context surrounded how they filmed and presented the scene.

“It’s beautiful … to just look at that and to live in it,” he said. “And I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Ultimately, Iskander hopes the audience sees the characters of the Bible through the lens of truth and reality.

“As long as you see human beings in front of you — the Bible come to life — my job is done,” he said. “It’s not my job to tell them how to feel; it’s just my job to tell it truthfully.”

Iskander also shared the fact that his foray into acting was essentially accidental.

“It was like the first two weeks of school, sophomore year and … we had switched seats that day, and I happened to sit next to my friend who was in, like, the choir,” he said. “At that time, it happened to be that the director told all the students, ‘Hey, if you guys get some boys to audition for the choir, cause we’re low on boys, then I’ll give you $10.'”

His friend — seeking the $10 — asked if he’s try out simple so she could grab the cash. Iskander said, “Sure,” and ended up doing a great job. Before he knew it, he was in the choir and starring in musicals. Watch above for more.