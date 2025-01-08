Wycliffe Associates to Use Elon Musk's Starlink to Spread the Gospel in Remote Parts of the World

A ministry that aims to give people in remote regions of the world the Word of God in their own language will be using satellite internet service owned by SpaceX to put Bibles into their hands faster.

Wycliffe Associates, an international organization that empowers "mother-tongue Bible translators and partners with local churches in the advancement of Bible translation," announced they will use Elon Musk's Starlink technology to help national Bible translators in isolated regions gain access to the internet.

Most of the time, translators have no internet access and are without electricity. They also rely on solar energy to power their equipment. However, according to the organization, the technology will give users in distant areas internet speeds similar to those with in-ground services.

The technology will benefit Bible translation teams, whose members typically live and work in some of the world's most hard-to-reach places.

"This is going to make a tremendous impact in terms of encouraging the translators, helping them with theological questions, and having that consistent connection where you can actually speak on the telephone as opposed to having to rely on a text message or an email," said a Wycliffe Associates staff member. "Starlink's going to improve our ability to stand alongside our translators."

Advancements in technology have allowed Wycliffe Associates to gain more economical access to satellite internet systems. As a result, the organization is moving transition teams into more remote areas.

"We have thoroughly tested the technology over the past year, and we recently launched Starlink with a few Bible translation teams in very remote areas in Southeast Asia. We hope to expand to many different countries around the world in the near future," said Mark Stedman, Vice President of Technology.

As CBN News reported, Wycliffe Associates is one of the world's leading Bible translation organizations. It was started in 1967 by friends of Bible translators to accelerate the translation process.

Now, millions around the world have scriptures in their native languages. Wycliffe Associates says their work is far from over. Staff members and volunteers with the ministry are currently working to bring Bible translations to people in more than 60 countries.

Last summer, the ministry ramped up its effort to provide printed Bibles for Christians in 13 language groups across North Africa and the Middle East.

"Millions of people across North Africa and the Middle East have no hope of encountering God's Word in their own heart language," says Tabitha Price, Vice President of Translation Services for Wycliffe Associates. "The work of translating, printing, and distributing the Scriptures in North Africa and the Middle East has never been more important."