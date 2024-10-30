UN Report Finds Female Athletes Lost Nearly 900 Medals to Trans-Identifying Opponents

Female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals after being beaten by transgender-identifying, biologically male competitors, according to new findings by the United Nations.

A report titled, "Violence Against Women and Girls in Sports," finds that more than 600 female athletes did not medal in 400 competitions across 29 different sports. According to the study, the grand total amounts to 890 missed medal opportunities.

"The replacement of the female sports category with a mixed-sex category has resulted in an increasing number of female athletes losing opportunities, including medals when competing against males," the report said.

The report was created by Reem Alsalem, U.N. Special Rapporteur on Violence Against Women and Girls, and was presented to the U.N. General Assembly earlier this month.

Alsalem told the assembly that the re-intrusion into female sports has created higher instances of sexual harassment, assault, and voyeurism not only in competitions but in locker rooms and bathrooms.

"As patriarchal structures continue to evolve, women and girls in sport are experiencing new forms of discrimination based on their sex," she said. "One glaring example is opening the female category of sports to males, further undermining their access to equal opportunities and the right to participate in safety, dignity, and fairness."

There are many reports of women athletes losing their rights to "safety, dignity, and fairness."

As CBN News reported, former high school volleyball player Payton McNabb from Murphy, North Carolina was injured while playing against a biological male.

"I was hit so severely by a transgender athlete that I was knocked unconscious, lying in a fetal position for about 30 seconds. And then from that I sustained a concussion and neck injury that have long-term effects that I'm still dealing with today," she told CBN News.

McNabb testified before the North Carolina legislature last year telling lawmakers that she still experiences impaired vision, partial paralysis on one side of her body, anxiety, and depression from being forced to stop competing due to the physical and mental trauma, National Review reports.

Former collegiate swimmer Kylee Alon testified in a lawsuit filed against the NCAA that she felt violated by having to share a locker room with swimmer Lia Thomas, a trans-identifying biological male competing in the female category for the University of Pennsylvania.

"I was literally racing U.S. and Olympic gold medalists and I was changing in a storage closet at this elite-level meet," Alon said. "I just felt that my privacy and safety were being violated in the locker room."

San Jose State player Brooke Slusser has joined in a lawsuit against the NCAA in recent weeks claiming she had to share a court, locker room, and even a room on overnight trips with her teammate Blaire Fleming without having ever been told that Fleming was a biological male.

Fleming's identity was not made public until April 2024.

Fleming, born Brayden, previously played for Coastal Carolina University but transferred to San Jose State following the implementation of South Carolina's Women's Sports Bill that prohibited males from competing in women's sports.

In recent weeks, Fleming spiked a volleyball into a biological woman's face.

If you're wondering why teams are forfeiting against @SJSU, here's the reason.



Last night another woman was smashed in the face by a kill from a man posing as a woman.



It's unfair, unsafe, and regressive, yet our "leaders" remain silent. pic.twitter.com/OS15AFxQsp — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 18, 2024

Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming, and Utah State have all officially forfeited scheduled games against the school this season because of the controversy.

Alsalem points out that while some sporting leagues and federations require testosterone suppression in biological male athletes before being able to compete against females, they still have other physical advantages in competitions.

"However, pharmaceutical testosterone suppression for genetically male athletes — irrespective of how they identify — will not eliminate the set of comparative performance advantages they have already acquired," she wrote in her report.

The world was shocked during the Paris Olympics when Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was allowed to compete in games this year after previously failing gender eligibility tests that kept the athlete out of the 2023 World Championships.

Furthermore, the internet erupted in fury when Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned her fight against Khelif just 46 seconds after the match began. "I have never been hit so hard in my life," Carini said in a post-match interview.

Carini added, "I felt a severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said 'enough,' because I didn't want to, I didn't want to, I couldn't finish the match."

Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who lost her place on the podium against Thomas, says she is not shocked by the report findings, adding, "This is huge, especially coming from the UN."

"One girl being exploited in locker rooms, one girl being injured in their sport is one too many," she expressed.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***