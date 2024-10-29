Top Archbishop Abandons Church Doctrine, Biblical Teaching on Sexuality

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, is facing intense scrutiny after he publicly parted ways with the doctrine of the Anglican Church and the teachings of Scripture on sexuality.

Welby, 68, recently appeared on “The Rest is Politics,” a podcast hosted by Alastair Campbell and Rory Stewart. During the show, the archbishop said, “All sexual activity should be within a committed relationship … whether it’s straight or gay.”

“We’re not giving up on the idea sex is within marriage or civil partnership or whether marriage is civil or religious and that, therefore, we’ve put forward a proposal that where people have been through a civil partnership or a same-sex marriage … they should be able to come along to a church and have a service of prayer and blessing for them in their lives together.”

The official teaching of the Church of England states “sexual intercourse, as an expression of faithful intimacy, properly belongs within marriage exclusively,” classifying marriage as a lifelong union of “one man with one woman.”

The archbishop’s remarks have sparked a bevy of responses from detractors, including from The Alliance, a cohort of CofE groups that hold to a biblical sexual ethic. In response to the backlash, Welby released a formal statement on the matter.

“Archbishop Justin was giving a personal view that reflects the position now held by himself, the Archbishop of York and many other bishops regarding sexual intimacy,” read the statement. “He has been honest that his thinking has evolved over the years through much prayer and theological reflection … and he now holds this view sincerely. It reflects his commitment to continuing to welcome, love, and include LGBTQ+ people more fully in the life of the church.”

Welby did acknowledge the CofE remains “deeply divided” on the issue and “stressed absolute commitment to those who hold a traditional view having ‘a full and undoubted place in the Church of England.'”

In its own statement, The Alliance asserted the “correct constitutional process has not been followed for departing from current agreed doctrine or for a change of liturgy.” The group added it is “setting up a de facto parallel province within the Church of England in response to the de facto change in doctrine.”

One of Welby’s critics, Tim Dieppe, head of public policy for Christian Concern, described the archbishop’s stance on sexuality as “completely backwards.”

“It is those with ‘a traditional view’ who belong most firmly within the CofE,” he wrote in a column of his own. “They are upholding the doctrine as it has been received and understood. Those bishops who depart from the clear unambiguous teaching of the CofE should resign. It is they who do not have a place in the Church of England, however sincerely held their beliefs may be.”

Dieppe continued, “A sincere atheist can hardly be a bishop. The sincerity of the disbelief in CofE doctrine does nothing to justify remaining as a bishop.”

