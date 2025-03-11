IDF Officer: Israel Winning, Hamas Losing, Yet Removing Terrorists' Control over Gazans Still Unfinished

JERUSALEM, Israel – For many in Israel, the ceasefire seems like it has left the country in a kind of limbo. The nation has won some major military victories, yet not all the hostages are returned and Hamas appears to still hold power in Gaza.

CBN News asked Israel Defense Forces Res. Brigadier General Danny Van Buren about this and other aspects of Israel's war with hostile neighbors.

To watch our interview with Van Buren, click on the video above.

