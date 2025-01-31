'Superbook Japan' Changes Lives of Young Viewer and His Single Mom

KAWAGOE, Japan – The original Superbook first hit Japan's airwaves in 1981. Since its debut and success, CBN has televised the updated animated Bible series, reaching a new generation of Japanese children. One of them is 11-yr-old Eisuke Kakinuma.



At five years old, Eisuke first watched Superbook at the Nozomi Christian pre-school in 2018 – the year the new version aired in Japan.

Eisuke said, "I really like Superbook because I can relate with Chris. In the story of David, at first, Chris was afraid of the big crowd and did not play his guitar well. But when he played his guitar for God, he won the audition. In my case, I was not good in origami and some kids told me to just quit. But I did not give up and God helped me. Now, I am good at it."

"I asked my Mom to buy the DVDs for me but she said to just watch on television because she did not have extra money."

Back then, Eisuke's mother, Rieko Kakinuma, struggled financially as a single parent.



Rieko shared, "When he sees other families in his school and the children go to their fathers, he asks why he doesn't have that kind of family. I apologize to him and he tells me it's not my fault. He just asks God why."

Watching the program together, mother and son are learning many life lessons.



"Superbook has made it easier for us to understand the Word of God and grow in our faith. Eisuke told me he realized that God allowed our situation to know Him more. And by watching Superbook, he learned how much God loves him," Rieko said.



Eisuke testified, "Before watching Superbook, I know there is a God, but I am not sure if I should believe Jesus. But through Superbook, I learned that Jesus died on the cross and forgave my sins, so I can go to heaven."

God also granted Eisuke's desire for his own DVDs. He won Superbook's quiz contest and got the Season 1 set as his prize.

His mom encouraged him to make a Superbook album which also serves as his journal.

Both Eisuke and Rieko are grateful for the life they now have with God at the center.

Rieko told CBN News, "When Eisuke was born, I did not have faith in God. But when we went to the Christian preschool, we came to know God, I learned about Jesus and I accepted Jesus Christ. I discovered my purpose, too, and now I am a licensed teacher in the same preschool."

And because Mom and son are big Superbook fans, they have completed all five seasons of Superbook DVDs.

The CBN News team visited Eisuke and Rieko in their home to surprise them with Superbook souvenir items. Eisuke eagerly showed his collection of Superbook DVDs and appreciated the gifts he received for being a huge Superbook fan.

