I Had a Ticket to America, but Ukraine Called Me Home

A church destroyed in fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is seen during celebration of the Orthodox Easter in Lukashivka village, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

It took a recent trip to America to remind me why Ukraine, my home, is where I need to be.

Some family members in the U.S. tried to persuade us to stay. After all, who in their right mind would go back to a war zone to face the daily bombardment of drones and missiles?

I admit — my husband and I, now in the process of adopting a one-year-old girl abandoned in Ukraine, wrestled with the decision. Should we seek refuge in the safety of America? Or should we return home to an uncertain future — a future that likely means more pain and suffering?

We boarded our flight home.

Let me explain why.

Love Overshadows Everything

As we were open and honest before God, we realized that love is the reason we had to go back. We pray continually for more of Christ's love to show to the Ukrainian people. It's why God gave us breath. We can't just leave behind the suffering of our people. Our hearts ache too deeply for us to "move on." We simply cannot turn away.



Comfort and Security in This Life Is Not the Main Goal

Being in America for a short time helped us put life into perspective in the light of eternity. This world is not my home. Many Christians in the U.S. seem to be tied down, burdened with "worldly things" such as yard work, remodeling and upgrading their homes, buying new cars, and paying off debt. Life in Ukraine is harder — but simpler.

Suffering and uncertainty about everything, even the next 24 hours, leads to a much greater reliance on God. He never promised that His children wouldn't suffer or endure hardships. On the contrary, the opposite is true. There's a deep understanding of the "fellowship of suffering" among the evangelical church in Ukraine — a bond that draws us closer to each other and into deeper fellowship with Christ.



Deeper Appreciation of God's Simple, Yet Profound, Blessings

In Ukraine, we've learned to treasure the blessings that God gives us — a restful night's sleep, hot water, electricity, walks in peaceful places, a smile from a passerby. This is the grace of God to us in our current circumstances.

My husband is a chaplain and missionary pastor supported by Slavic Gospel Association and often ministers on the frontlines. Naturally, I worry about him. God's simple, yet profound, blessings help carry me through my deepest fears and anxieties.



Quiet Assurance That God Is in Control

Ukrainians don't wear their emotions on their sleeves. But there are times when it's easy to fall into self-pity and discouragement. I live in a rollercoaster of emotions. Privately, I sometimes break down in tears at the simplest thing.

As Christians, we need to constantly encourage one another with God's promises in the Bible — especially that God is sovereign over all and holds everything under His control. Ultimately, my hope is not to be found anywhere else. My hope is in the Lord, built on Jesus' love and righteousness. I'm learning through adversity that He is the Rock and Shelter that is unwavering, faithful, and true.



This is why we chose to leave America behind and come back to Ukraine. It's not the easy path — but it is the right path for us.



Wherever we live, and whatever our circumstances, may we always seek to live faithfully for Christ Jesus until, one day, we take our final flight Home.

--- Angela Sherb and her husband faithfully serve evangelical churches in Ukraine, supported by the Illinois-based Slavic Gospel Association.