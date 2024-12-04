Soccer Star Reprimanded for Writing ‘I Love Jesus’ on Pro-LGBT Rainbow Armband

English soccer player Marc Guéhi was slapped Saturday with a warning from the Football Association after the Crystal Palace center-back wore an armband emblazoned with the phrase, “I love Jesus.”

The team captain wrote the Christian saying on a band decorated with rainbow colors, intended to represent the LGBTQ flag, according to ESPN.

FA rules allow “initiative slogans/emblems promoting the game of football, respect, and integrity,” but prohibit players from wearing clothing or gear displaying “political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

While the association reminded Guéhi and Crystal Palace of their responsibilities as an athlete and team, respectively, neither will face any formal action for the armband in question.

ESPN has learned that Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guéhi could face an English Football Association (FA) charge after writing "I love Jesus" on his rainbow-coloured captain's armband for Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle United. pic.twitter.com/OQhDpK8P7Y — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) December 3, 2024

A spokesperson for the FA said in a statement no official warning was given after Guéhi wore the band with the three-word phrase during his team’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

“Marc Guehi has not received an official warning from us,” said the FA representative. “We have contacted Crystal Palace to formally remind them and Marc Guehi that the appearance on, or incorporation in, any item of clothing, football boots, or other equipment of any religious message is prohibited as stated in Rule A4 of our kit and advertising regulations.”

The rainbow armband — without “I love Jesus” written on it — is apparently viewed differently by the FA.

Printed with the colors of the rainbow and issued to all 20 Premier League clubs, the Rainbow Laces initiative gear is purposed to encourage acceptance of LGBTQ individuals in football writ large. That message, though, is not considered a violation of the prohibition on personal, political, and religious statements. Rather, the FA reportedly sees it as a symbol of “respect and tolerance.”

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy, who is Muslim, refused on religious grounds to wear the armband.

In response, the FA said Morsy’s choice was a matter for the team to decide, adding he faces no official repercussions for his choice. The club, for its part, said it “is committed to being a fully inclusive club that welcomes everyone,” noting it respects Morsy’s decision “due to his religious beliefs.”

