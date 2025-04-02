'Pray for Our Church': Russia Bombs Church Building in Kyiv, Kills Worship Leader's Family

President Trump has warned he will impose tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if Vladimir Putin does not seriously address the ongoing violence in Ukraine. So far, the Russian president has refused to accept a proposed partial ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russian drones continue to strike Kyiv, recently hitting a Pentecostal church, which resulted in casualties among church members.

On Sunday morning, March 23rd, a Russian drone approached the Emmanuel Church compound in Kyiv. It exploded 20 meters from a modular home housing Alexandra, her husband, Oleksandr, and their five-year-old daughter, Nicole.

Pasha Tupchyk, one of the church pastors, explained the house is used, "For people who need sleep and to stay in church. It's for ministry and something like that. (There was) an explosion, big explosion (that) damaged this house in seconds."

Oleksandr and Nicole died instantly, while praise team lead singer Alexandra miraculously survived the blast. "She was asleep on the mattress. (The) explosion (made) this mattress – and she's on the mattress – fly away," Tupchyk explained.

Although Alexandra required surgery, the mattress protected her from shrapnel that could have caused more severe injuries or even death.

Just a few hours later, the Emmanuel congregation gathered for a worship service. With the congregation traumatized and grieving, one of the pastors, Vitaly Bondarenko, urged them to remain focused on eternity rather than their earthly losses.

"It is not circumstances that guide us, but our destiny... people of destiny cannot be stopped," insisted Bondarenko. "People of destiny are always winners. Listen, I want to tell you today, don't stop. There's a time when you can cry, but keep going because you are a destined person."

The church suffered $50,000 in damage to Sunday school classrooms, the media room, and coffee areas.

So, what can be done to help Alexandra and the church?

Pastor Tupchyk said Alexandra needs prayer for her recovery. He said, "Pray, please for our church, for our people. Because our people still live in Kyiv. Every day we have alarm and alarm. We (are) strong (and) can fight."

While members of Emmanuel Church desire an end to war with Russia, they don't look for agreements negotiated by governments to bring lasting peace.

"We believe real peace come(s) only through Jesus Christ," explained Pastor Tupchyk. "It's our main position, and this peace come(s) for us every day and that's why we continue to serve and share our gospel and help the people."

It's a spiritual peace that gives them relief from their wartime suffering.

