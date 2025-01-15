'Pilgrim with the Cross': Arthur Blessitt 'Departs to Heaven' After Taking Jesus to 300+ Countries

A traveling Christian preacher known for carrying a cross through every nation of the world has died.

Arthur Blessitt "departed to heaven" on Tuesday, according to an announcement on his ministry page.

The 84-year-old is widely recognized for carrying a 12-foot, 45-lb cross over 43,000 miles in over 300 countries.

Blessitt was known internationally as the "Pilgrim with the Cross" and dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

In his book The Cross, Blessitt wrote, "After having carried the cross in every nation, I can say that the world is open to and hungry for the good news of Jesus and the cross. The only problem is that the laborers are few, as Jesus said."

"My goal has been to get the cross off the wall and into people's minds and hearts, where they can understand and experience its message," he continued. "A large cross being carried makes an unforgettable impact on the mind of the person who sees it. Years later people still remember when and where they saw the cross being carried."

According to a statement, Blessitt began preaching at the age of 15 and was ordained as a minister at the age of 20. By the age of 29, he set out on his journey to share Jesus with the world.

He left from Hollywood, CA on Christmas Day in 1969 and for the next 56 years he carried the cross more than 86 million steps and carried a total weight of 19 billion pounds. The feat landed Blessitt into the Guinness Book of World Records as the "World's Longest Walk."

Blessitt had written a farewell message in advance, to be published on his social media pages at the time of his passing.

"I've really been looking forward to this walk in Glory. These feet that walked so far on roads of dirt and tar will now be walking on the streets of gold. Ready to see Jesus again! I rejoice in Jesus, now, and in the hour of my passing," his last message read in part. "I am home at last, this was my last trip!"

Along his journey around the world, he met his wife Denise Irja Blessitt, who has traveled with him to 294 countries. She now oversees the Arthur Blessitt Evangelistic Association.

"I have prayed over Denise and ordained her as my successor in taking the cross and the message of the cross to the world," he wrote before his death.

Blessitt is also survived by his seven children, 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Before his death, Blessitt shared the Gospel message one last time writing, "Everyone knows that death brings us face to face with God...Here is my final call for you to receive Jesus as your Savior...He is waiting for you. How? Simple, but life-changing. Call on Him now!"

Blessitt requested there be no funeral or memorial service in his honor, but rather told his followers to "go out and lead one more soul to be saved."



