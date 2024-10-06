New Study Points to True 'Consequences of Anti-Biblical Worldview'

A new study claims to expose the true “consequences of anti-biblical worldview,” finding a refusal or inability to see the effects of harmful beliefs could lead to serious issues.

According to Dr. George Barna of the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, hundreds of thousands of people seeking mental health assistance and medications could be simply “treating the wrong problem.”

The analysis comes at an interesting time, as it’s no secret Americans are struggling with mental health issues, with 23% of adults suffering from some related ailment.

And the statistics are even more disturbing among young Americans. Just consider: 33% of Millennials and Gen Zers are estimated to have “one or more diagnosable mental disorders,” according to Barna.

With these statistics in mind, Barna proclaims in his most recent research that depression, fear, and anxiety issues might be rooted in something deeper. The researcher was careful to note not all mental health problems are caused by worldview matters, though he explained how various perspectives could potentially impact such issues.

“The research instead indicates that those are often symptoms of an unhealthy worldview that

produces and reinforces the emergence of anxiety, depression, fear, and even suicidal thoughts,” the results read. “Instead of turning to mental health treatments, the best prescription for millions of Americans is to embrace a more reliable and proven worldview.”

Ultimately, Barna, who uses data from the American Worldview Inventory conducted by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, argues in his latest research that “worldview is … party responsible for mental health.”

He found something quite fascinating: “Individuals who lack a biblical worldview are more likely to struggle with” issues, including “frequent presence of anxiety, depression, or significant fear.”

Barna found that 56% of Gen Z reported experiencing regular battles with anxiety, fear, or depression in the past year. Unsurprisingly, this generation has the lowest prevalence of biblical worldview.

And other young generations are experiencing similar patterns.

“Roughly half of Millennials (49%) have frequently entertained anxiety, depression, or major episodes of

fear, while only 2% of that generation holds a biblical worldview,” Barna’s report reads.

Beyond that, Barna’s research determined some common beliefs the researcher said can produce frequent battles with anxiety, depression, or fear.

These issues “conflict with biblical teachings” and focus on a number of factors, including a rejection or apathy toward God, feeling no purpose in life, and the rejection of absolute morality and truth, among others.

These beliefs, among others, contribute to some of the aforementioned issues. However, gratitude and acknowledgment of God seem to be some of the most important factors at play.

“Individuals who are less likely to suffer from those challenges are substantially more likely to consciously make time to thank, praise, and worship God every day, to attend church services every week; and to commit to knowing and doing God’s will each day,” the report reads.

Ultimately, Barna said people shouldn’t dismiss mental health issues or treatments, but that the research raises some important issues about how worldview can impact human beings.

“This research does raise the possibility that there are also situations where a patient suffering from a

psychological or emotional disorder attributable to worldview components that trigger and sustain the

condition,” he said.

