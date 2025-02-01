Majority of Millennials and Gen Z Take Surprising Abortion Stand, New Poll Reveals

An abortion-rights advocate is seen amongst a crowd of anti-abortion demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2023. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

As tens of thousands of Americans prepare to coalesce in Washington, D.C., for the March For Life on Friday, a new survey finds the majority of Millennial and Gen Z voters support abortion restrictions.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

In fact, 67% of registered voters between the ages of 18-42 said in the survey commissioned by Demetree Institute for Pro-Life Advancement (a project of Students for Life of America) and YouGov that they support some abortion limits, up from 65% in 2024.

Remarkably, the survey also found just 9% favoring “abortion without limits.”

This response to the no-limits approach indicates a rejection of permissive policies that allow abortion throughout the entirety of a pregnancy or death during a “botched abortion.”

And that’s not all. The data also found some noteworthy beliefs among Millennials and Gen Z — a cohort that now makes up 48.5% of the American electorate — when it comes to human rights for the unborn.

“[Six] in 10 said human rights begin while a child is still in the womb,” a press release reads. “Only 2% said rights begin when a court says so. Only 25% said human rights begin after birth.”

Students for Life of America founder Kristan Hawkins said these survey results are noteworthy, particularly after a polemic presidential election that intensely focused on abortion.

“After a contentious election in which the Democratic Party offered basically one assurance, that the number of abortions would increase and that taxpayers would fund it, young voters pulled back,” she said. “Our poll details common ground, serious concerns, and bad news for Planned Parenthood, the nation’s No. 1 abortion vendor.”

Hawkins continued, “And the best news for political leaders, voter support is on the table for those who protect women and the pre-born, as well as taxpayer interests.”

This data is particularly intriguing in light of its focus on younger Americans who are either entering adulthood or are approaching middle age. As this group becomes a larger share of the voting population, its views matter.

The survey also lines up with past research on the matter. An annual Knights of Columbus and Marist poll found last year the majority of Americans more broadly continue to support abortion limits.

The 2024 survey found “66% of Americans support placing legal limits on abortion, and that nearly 6 in 10 support limiting abortions to the first three months of pregnancy.” Read more about that here.