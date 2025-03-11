Investigating the Supernatural: CBN Documentary Examines the Evidence for Miracles

Christians know that miracles still happen today. But what is the evidence for a skeptical world?

Multiple polls show that while most Americans believe the miraculous is real, there remain those who say miracles can be explained by purely physical reasons.

In the new documentary, "Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles," CBN News' investigative journalist Billy Hallowell takes viewers on a journey of discovery into the evidence and claims of modern-day miracles.

With insights from premier scientific institutions, academics, and theologians, the documentary looks at how science explains miracles and what the Bible says about the miraculous in modern times.

Using science, as well as firsthand testimony, "Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles" sheds new light on occurrences that are sometimes beyond physical explanations.

***Watch The 700 Club on Wednesday for a full-length interview with Billy Hallowell about what he discovered.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***