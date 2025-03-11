dhu1348supernaturalmiracles_hdv.jpg

Investigating the Supernatural: CBN Documentary Examines the Evidence for Miracles

Dale Hurd
03-11-2025

Christians know that miracles still happen today. But what is the evidence for a skeptical world? 

Multiple polls show that while most Americans believe the miraculous is real, there remain those who say miracles can be explained by purely physical reasons. 

In the new documentary, "Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles," CBN News' investigative journalist Billy Hallowell takes viewers on a journey of discovery into the evidence and claims of modern-day miracles.

With insights from premier scientific institutions, academics, and theologians, the documentary looks at how science explains miracles and what the Bible says about the miraculous in modern times. 

Using science, as well as firsthand testimony, "Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles" sheds new light on occurrences that are sometimes beyond physical explanations.

