Israeli Resilience, Bravery Honored as Filipinos Stand in Solidarity on Hamas Attack Anniversary

In mourning the first anniversary of the Oct. 7th attack by Hamas against Israel, supporters in the Philippines recently paid tribute to the victims and survivors of that fateful day. They highlighted the bravery and resilience of the Israelis as well as the Filipinos who were there when the unimaginable happened.

Jovelle Castelvi with her son Jason lit a candle in memory of those lost last year, including her husband, Paul. He died while shielding his employer from bullets fired by Hamas terrorists. Sadly, he did not see his son born a few weeks later.



During a commemorative gathering, the Israeli Embassy honored the Filipinos who were working in the country, highlighting their bravery and loyalty for not abandoning their employers in the face of danger. Unfortunately, four Filipino caregivers died that day.



Survivor Camille Jesalva shared her harrowing experience of when Hamas terrorists entered the house of her 95-year-old employer.



"'Hi Sir. You want money? Take everything but not our life,'" she recounted. Camille gave all her money to the terrorists and to her surprise, they left their house. She and Nitza were miraculously spared. "If Israel has an iron dome, the strength and power of God is like the iron dome for me," Camille said.



Israel's Ambassador to the Philippines Ilan Fluss praised Camille and highlighted Israeli resilience. He said, "Israel is challenged but Israel is strong. Israel will defend itself. And we are looking for partners who will work with us to change the reality in the Middle East. To create a reality of peace, of reconsideration, of future, of building and not destroying."



Christian organizations also showed solidarity with Israel through faith.

Brother Eddie Villanueva, founder of the Jesus is Lord Church, said such events are needed to teach people the truth regarding Israel. He warned the Philippine government for recently voting in favor of a United Nations resolution urging Israel to end its "unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" within a year.

Villanueva said, "God's hand is upon Israel. And therefore I would say it's high time for our government not to commit such mistakes in the United Nations. Making decisions on behalf of the Philippine government against Israel out of ignorance and cowardice to the pressures being used against Israel."

The ambassador also shared from Isaiah 41 which he believes will happen to Israel. "I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. All who rage against you will surely be ashamed. All who rage against you will surely be ashamed."



Supporters of Israel around the world are committed to continue to pray for the peace of Israel and for the immediate release of 52 hostages who are believed to still be alive.