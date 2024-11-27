Iraqi Horror: Proposed Age of Consent Law Shocks the World

“This legalizes child rape.”

This startling warning from Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern (ICC), comes amid headlines forewarning a shocking bill making its way through Iraq’s parliament.

The proposal would lower the age of consent for young girls in the country from 18 to 9, with King blaming “fundamentalist Islam” for seeking the legislative initiative.

“This is common throughout the fundamentalist Islamic world,” he said. “Basically, Muhammad had numerous wives. He married his favorite wife at 9 years old … and they are voting with their faith and saying, ‘If Muhammad did it’ — and this is the way they view it; they look at Muhammad like we look at Jesus. So, if he did it, it’s right, and just, and from God.”

King added, “The rest of the world, we look at this and we’re like, ”Gosh, what’s going on?'”

If the law passes, he warned that child rape will essentially be legalized in Iraq. King said the prospect is absolutely “horrific” but not “surprising.” He also urged Americans to support female Iraqi lawmakers in parliament and activists who have been trying to stop the proposal in its tracks.

“There are laws on the books right now where the age of consent is 18, but you’ve probably got 30% of the population that is following this practice already,” he said, urging Christians and the West to speak up against the practice. “Apart from [the fact that] it’s horrific and sinful, we just need to support basic human rights and the protection of children, and we need to stand up for these women.”

King encouraged people to call representatives, the White House and to seek ways to get the United Nations to exert pressure on Iraqi lawmakers.

“Be polite, but be stern and vocal,” he said. “In the end, that will give the ladies that are pushing back support.”

The reality for girls as young as 9 is they could be wed to a man between the ages of 40 and 80, something King called “barbaric.” Learn more about the situation here.

