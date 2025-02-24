As Haitian Crisis Deepens and US Curbs Aid, Does Jimmy 'Barbecue' Cherizier Hold the Answer?

As President Trump intensifies efforts to curb immigration and reduce foreign aid spending, thousands of Haitians face an uncertain future. With hundreds of thousands currently residing in the U.S. under asylum claims, many may soon be deported to a country already in crisis.

Haiti, struggling with gang violence and political instability, remains deeply affected by widespread poverty. Gangs control over 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, leading to rampant violence and severe shortages of food and shelter. This desperate situation has pushed many Haitians to flee their homeland, seeking refuge in the U.S.

However, with the Trump administration moving to cut foreign aid and enforce stricter immigration policies, those seeking asylum may soon find their lives upended. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported a troubling rise in displacement due to gang violence, with more than a million people now forced from their homes in Haiti.

Kennedy Okoth Omondi, a spokesperson for the IOM, described the situation as alarming: "We have seen the number triple to over a million people who have now been displaced because of gang violence in Haiti. This is really a troubling number."

Despite receiving billions in foreign aid over the years, Haiti's problems have only worsened. Corruption and poor leadership have drained the country's resources, with many questioning why aid has not resulted in more tangible improvements.

Pastor Julio Volcy of Rendezvous Christ Church expressed frustration with Haiti's political elite. "If money was a problem in Haiti, it would have been fixed now. But unfortunately, the political sphere in the country and the business community have been using their influence to create the mess that we have in the country," he said.

As the situation deteriorates, one man has emerged as a controversial figure who may hold the keys to Haiti's future: Jimmy Cherizier. A former police officer, Cherizier now leads a coalition controlling much of Port-au-Prince. Although accused of brutal violence and earning the nickname "Barbecue," Cherizier denies the accusations, claiming that the media has distorted his image.

"My mother was a street vendor, she used to sell cooked food on the street. So I bear the name, Jimmy Barbecue, because my mother used to sell barbecue. Now that the system wants to destroy my character, they use it and put a tag on it, pretending that I'm the one who is burning people," Cherizier explained.

Cherizier has denied any ambitions to take control of the country, despite being referred to as one of Haiti's most powerful figures. He insists his focus is on improving living conditions for his people. "Before thinking about taking any position in Haiti, I have a lot of allegations against me. I would have to go to court first to clean my dossier. All I'm doing now is fighting for better conditions of living for my people," he said.

