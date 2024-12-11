Franklin Graham Shares 'Jesus is the Reason for the Season' with 14,000 in Laos, Hundreds Choose Jesus

Evangelist Franklin Graham shared a message from the Bible about God's love and the true meaning of Christmas with more than 14,000 people in Laos over the weekend.

Graham, in partnership with the Lao Evangelical Church, brought the Christmas of Love Festival to the Saint Phila Convention Hall in Vientiane, giving believers the opportunity to gather together for the first time publicly to lift up the name of Jesus.

"If you can't remember anything else, you remember tonight: God loves you," Graham told the crowd.

Worship leaders, including Charity Gayle, the Tommy Coomes Band, and the Lao Evangelical Church Worship Team led worship in the packed arena.

The president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) said the two-day event was years in the making.

"It was a great privilege and honor to come to Vientiane at the invitation of the Lao Evangelical Church. They have been praying for years for this opportunity to share the message that God loves the people of Laos," said Graham. "I'm especially grateful to the government for welcoming me and giving the evangelical church this incredible opportunity."

As a result of the outreach, more than 14,000 people heard the Gospel message and hundreds responded by putting their faith in the Lord.

"We just had an incredible night in Vientiane. I thank God for this opportunity to share His love for the people of Laos," Graham wrote on Facebook Monday. "It was a blessing to pray with so many for the leadership of the country, to freely sing in worship, and to see many people put their faith and trust in Jesus Christ."

"We love this country, and rejoice with the hundreds of people who put their trust in God's Son, Jesus Christ—and we give God all the glory," he later shared.

Mali and her two young daughters were among the hundreds who made a public declaration of faith.

"Many people have told me about the Gospel...so that's why I came," Mali told BGEA, explaining that someone from a church near her home invited her to the event. "I know that Jesus Christ is God. I just believed!"

She told organizers she is looking forward to sharing what she heard with her husband, who is not a believer and chose to stay home instead of attending the event.

"Franklin Graham said that everyone is a sinner and they need help—they need a Savior," Mali said. She placed her hand over her heart as she remembered the words that touched her. "Tonight, I feel love."

Laos is just one of several countries that Graham has preached in this year. According to BGEA, he has shared the Gospel in Mexico City, Mexico; Krakow, Poland; Birmingham, England; Glasgow, Scotland; and 10 cities along the U.S.-Mexico border.

As CBN News reported, he preached to more than 24,000 people at the Cần Thơ Stadium in Vietnam last week.

It was a major turnout of people hungry to hear the gospel of Jesus Christ.

"The Gospel transcends all languages and cultures," Graham said. "We praise God for the hundreds of people whose hearts were moved and they responded to the invitation to trust Jesus Christ as their Savior and follow Him as Lord of their lives!"

Graham says he is looking forward to preaching next year in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; London, England; Brussels, Belgium; Madrid, Spain; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

