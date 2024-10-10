Faith Transforms Vietnam Village of Opium Addicts

LAI CHAU, Vietnam – Driving along the paved zigzag roads of the Sin Suoi Ho village it's hard to imagine that the picturesque landscape of rice terraces and manicured vegetable plots were once opium fields.

Pastor Hang A Xa describes it as a bleak period for the Hmong village as almost all were drug addicts.

"We were selling opium like selling chickens. Everyone was addicted so no one worked in the fields. We did not have food, just leaves from the jungle. People were fighting. It was a very messy time," Pastor Xa said.



That included Pastor Xa's father, Hang A Lung, an opium addict who was still elected as village chairman. Because he was a leader, the government provided him with a radio to listen to and stay informed about its policies.

Lung, however, did not understand Vietnamese. He only knew the Hmong language and the only radio program he could understand came from a broadcast ministry to the Hmong people. Instead of communist ideology, Lung listened to the Word of God each day.



Pastor Xa said, "My father heard the gospel and became the first believer. He wanted our whole family to receive Jesus. He summoned my brother who was studying in another town to come home right away. He said, 'You need to receive Jesus. If He comes, we all go to heaven and you go to hell.'"

Su admires her grandfather for being firm in his faith at a time when Vietnam banned Christianity. She told CBN News, "Police arrested and beat my grandfather several times. And when they threatened to kill him, he asked them. 'Why take a long time for you to kill me?' He wants to meet Jesus. After a few days, they tell him go back home, we don't have food to feed you.'"

Lung obtained a Bible that had been passed from one household to another. From reading Scripture, Lung and other villagers felt convicted to quit drugs and live a life pleasing to God.

Instead of opium, they planted orchids which became a source of income. Though most could not read or write, God gave the villagers wisdom to begin running various businesses.

Ten years later, Sin Suoi Ho village was recognized by the government as a top tourist destination and in 2023 ASEAN recognized it as a top tourist attraction in Southeast Asia.

The Sin Suoi Ho village is now known for its beauty, tranquility and testimonies of transformed lives.

On Saturday mornings, the villagers flock to the market to sell their produce. Here, Pastor Xa is shining the shoes of the people for free. "This is my way of serving the people and also an opportunity to share Jesus to them," he said.

Pastor Xa sees the importance of carrying on the legacy of being a God-centered village. That is why he is thankful that CBN Vietnam is helping disciple the children of Sin Suoi Ho.

The children go to the School of Life after-school that is sponsored by CBN Vietnam to learn to speak in English and learn to play different musical instruments.

Vang A Hoa is thankful that her daughter, May, has been taking English lessons for 2 years.

"Mai did not talk much before joining the School of Life. But now she is confident and even helps translate for us when we have guests. Thank you School of Life. You help our children to study and have a better chance to a better life," Vang said.



Pastor Xa is also thankful for Superbook where they learn valuable lessons from the Bible stories.

Vang Thi Hoa, a Superbook student shared what she has learned from Superbook.

"Through Superbook, I learned that Jesus loves me. He died on the cross to save me, and He is my friend," she said.

CBN Vietnam's National Director Phuc Truong shares why it is important to support villages like Sin Suoi Ho.

"Sin Suoi Ho is a case study for the different villages in Vietnam. God transformed a community through a church. From the pastor and congregation, they obey the Lord. And God transformed everything. They did not start with the idea of making this village famous. They started with the idea that they love the Lord, they want to glorify Him," Truong said.

Truong and CBN Vietnam believe if God can do this in Sin Suoi Ho, He is more than able to transform other villages and cities, and eventually, the entire nation of Vietnam.

