Father Immediately Forgives Student Who Stabbed His Son to Death at High School Track Meet

The father of a 17-year-old high school student who was stabbed to death during an argument over a seat at a track meet says he is choosing to forgive his son's attacker.

Jeff Metcalf of Frisco, Texas, is the single father of twin boys, Hunter and Austin.

Austin Metcalf reportedly got into a confrontation with 17-year-old Karmelo Anthony at Kuykendall Stadium, according to local authorities.

Jeff Metcalf told NBC5 his son was stabbed in the heart by the other student after telling him he was in the wrong seat on the bus.

The dad said his son did not know the other student, but his twin brother Hunter witnessed the entire incident and tried to stop the bleeding after Austin got stabbed with a knife.

"They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother's arms," Metcalf said. "I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell -- they said he wasn't breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital."

Metcalf says his son was the MVP of his football team and had been planning to go to college after graduating in 2026.

"He was on the right track. He was loved by many. He was a leader," he said.

The dad paid further tribute to his son writing on Facebook, "This tragedy has shaken me, family, and friends to the core. I trust God will bring us through the tuff times ahead. I appreciate everyone who has reached out. He passed away in his brother's arms. He wasn't alone at least. I can't describe the range of emotions I am feeling. I pray God will guide our paths moving forward."



Metcalf told NBC5 he is not passing judgment on Anthony.

"I'm not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up. This is murder," he said.

The grieving father says he is choosing to forgive while putting his faith in God to get through this.

"I have already forgiven him...already. God takes care of things. God takes care of me. God's going to take care of my family," he told the outlet. "That's for my peace....not his."



BREAKING: 17-year-old 4.0 student stabbed in the heart at a high school track event in Frisco, Texas, dies in his twin brother’s arms.



Austin Metcalf was k*lled after telling a teen from a different school that he was sitting in the wrong spot.

Police have charged Anthony with first-degree murder, with no bond set, Newsweek reports.

Jeff Metcalf created a GoFundMe campaign to assist his family. As of Thursday, the campaign has raised nearly $90,000–well over its $75,000 goal.

