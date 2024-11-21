Marielle Louw, raised hands, and Andries Louw, missionaries from South Africa, pray during a worship service at Surf Church in Matosinhos beach in the suburbs of Porto, Portugal on Aug. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)

'Church Is Not About Buildings': Surfing Pastor Builds Lighthouse of Faith on Beaches of Portugal

PORTO, Portugal – Surfing is often seen as a sport, yet for some, it's much more than that. They see riding the waves as a way of life, spiritual practice, and path to deeper connection.

One Brazilian pastor and lifelong surfer has found a unique way to merge his passion with his faith.

Talk to any avid surfer, and they'll tell you it's not just the waves, it's understanding the ocean's rhythm and learning to read patterns – the subtle movements of swells, timing of breaks, and how wind shapes the waves.

"The water is the connection you have with nature. When you are surfing, you just connect with the water," said Samuel Cianelli dos Anjos.

Growing up in São Paulo, Brazil, Dos Anjos is no stranger to the ocean and learned to surf before he could swim – riding the waves became as much a part of his life as family and friends.

"You enjoy the atmosphere. You enjoy the nature, the wind, you look at the waves and it brings you calm and peace," Dos Anjos told CBN News. "It's even more special when I come with my kids for example and my young daughter and we surf together and she's just enjoying the water in her face."

Dos Anjos says this connection to water goes beyond the physical; it's also deeply spiritual for him.

"When I'm surfing and I'm in the ocean and I see a wave, I can see God and I can relate to God when I'm in the ocean and surfers, they think the same. Maybe they don't believe in God, they don't worship something, but they understand nature," said Dos Anjos.

He says the unpredictable nature of the waves, mirrors life's ebb and flow – its highs and lows, challenges, and moments of grace.

"We can compare the Holy Spirit with a wave. You don't control it. You see it, you feel it. And the only thing you can do is navigate through it or on it and in my case with a surfboard," Dos Anjos said. "So, that's my deepest time with God is my connection, my devotional time with God. It happens in this connection with the water."

Dos Anjos had always dreamed of merging his two loves – faith and surfing. So, a few years ago, he left behind Brazil's sun-soaked beaches and moved 5,000 miles to Portugal's Atlantic coast.

Famous for its cobblestone streets, historic architecture, and the aroma of fresh pasteis de nata, the city of Porto has become a popular tourist destination.



What drew the pastor here, though, were the stunning coastlines and vibrant surf culture.

"Today when we talk about surfing, Portugal is getting very, very close to being one of the biggest countries in surf," said Dos Anjos.

He started organizing informal gatherings on the beach. He began with simple BBQs and surf lessons, inviting anyone curious enough to join.

Soon, the beach became his church.

"It is my church, exactly. That's my everyday office, every day if I could, but as many times as I can, as many chances I have I'm here. I'm in my church, in my place, where I connect with God, I connect with people. I have a devotional with God, and I can share who Jesus is through my everyday life," Dos Anjos told CBN News recently.



Surf Church pastor, the Rev. Samuel Cianelli, preaches to his congregation at the church in Porto, Portugal. (AP Photo/Luis Andres Henao)

Gradually, people of different nationalities and backgrounds came together, united by their love for the ocean and a thirst for deeper connections.

Pastor Samuel moved his family from Brazil all the way here to Porto, Portugal, back in 2014. A year later, Surf Church was started with 3 families.

Today, some 13 nations are represented, and their goal is to build 50 churches across this country.

"Church is not about buildings, it's about relationship," insisted Dos Anjos. "You can be church everywhere. You can be church even in your house, you can be a church."

Sunday services begin at the beach.

"Sun or rain, cold or warmest day, we are here every time. Every Sunday. We are here. We serve together. We gather a group of people, sometimes more or sometimes less so it's just a fellowship time. A time to connect again with each other and God," said Dos Anjos.

One Sunday morning, church members witnessed Uliana Yarova get baptized in the Atlantic Ocean. As she emerged, laughter and cheers erupted from her new family, echoing HER joy.

"I'm really excited. I can't explain my feelings, you know," said Yarova.

The Ukrainian teenager fled her war-torn country with her family and found refuge in Porto – and in Surf Church.



Also baptized, her brother Zakharii and their mother Nataliia were there to witness the special occasion.

"I believe the best word to describe Surf Church today is a lighthouse," said Dos Anjos. "We are safe place where people from all over the world can come and find community, find family, find faith in Jesus."

What started as a simple beach gathering here has grown into a beacon of hope, offering a belonging and purpose to people from all walks of life.

In the end, Dos Anjos says it has moved way beyond surfing to include navigating life together, with faith, love, and a shared commitment to something greater, all woven together by the simple act of riding waves and serving Jesus.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***