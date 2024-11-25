CBN Asia Celebrates 30 Years of Life-Changing Ministry and Miracles in the Philippines and Beyond

MANILA – When Gordon Robertson started CBN in the Philippines, he chose the name "CBN Asia" because his vision to spread the gospel went far beyond the Philippines. Now in its 30th year, CBN Asia thrives beyond all the founders hoped or imagined.

A spectacular and powerful worship concert, "Beyond Measure" marked CBN Asia's 30th anniversary. Christian artist and longtime CBN supporter, Gary Valenciano and his son rocked the stage, encouraging the audience to "shake off" what's weighing them down.

Valenciano reminisced about the early days. He said, "When I look back now, from what was a dream that I know was put in the hearts of Pat Robertson and Gordon, what was instilled in their hearts, they pursued it and now 30 years later here we are. I cannot even begin to count the number of lives that have been moved, that have been saved."

In 1994, CBN launched a media campaign, "The Answer", to respond to Filipinos' deepest questions about life, purpose, and faith. More than 13 million viewers responded and Gordon Robertson took up the mission begun by his father, Pat Robertson, by establishing CBN Asia.

"The Scripture that inspired me was Isaiah 41:15 'Behold I will make you into a new threshing sledge with sharp teeth…' The image is a giant harvester machine goes to the fields. God is going to make CBN Asia into this great harvesting machine. It dawned on me in order to harvest and be this great threshing sledge we have to be planting every day," Gordon Robertson shared.



Thus, The 700 Club Asia, a Filipino version of the program, was launched with the goal of proclaiming Christ and transforming lives. CBN Asia advanced God's agenda through its other ministries such as Operation Blessing, Superbook, the 24/7 Prayer Center, and the Asian Center for Missions that trained and deployed missionaries.

During the pandemic, with most everything locked down, God opened up more ministries here. CBN Asia's Executive Vice President and COO John Tan said, "Those were the times we were innovative. We started online ministry, we did not replay. That period also led us to create Reverb Worship, the music arm of CBN Asia so we started creating and recording Christian music."

Along with its Daily Devotional App, CBN Asia is also conducting online Bible studies that are being led by its TV hosts.

Tan shared, "My prayer is more of our audience don't only watch on TV but go to church, get baptized and grow in the Lord. That's part of our mission. That's also our way of being relevant in this time."





True to its calling, CBN Asia has expanded beyond its original borders by mentoring other regional centers, expanding Superbook to Mongolia and Japan while also providing help for Ukrainian refugees, earthquake survivors in Turkey and Taiwan, typhoon survivors in Guam and terror victims in Israel.



Myla Villavicencio has been working in CBN Asia for 27 years. She shared how prayer contributes to the success of the ministry. "CBN Asia has been founded on the bedrock of prayer. It operates because we get down on our knees in praying to the Lord. He's the one who makes everything happen. We are just His hands and feet."

Thousands of people came to celebrate God's faithfulness during the anniversary event. Over 100 Christian artists led in singing praises to God. The high point of the concert came when CBN Asia's Peter Kairuz shared the gospel and prayed for the audience.

Many testified they experienced God's miracles that night. That included Abby Dela Cruz. In 2022, an X-ray showed nodules in her lungs and this year, they found a lump in her neck.



Dela Cruz shared, "When Sir Peter prayed that 'there is someone who has a lump on the neck and in the lungs…' I realized that's me. I felt the Lord clearing my lungs at that very moment. He was healing me. When I got the result of my laboratory tests, my lungs are clear. And the lumps are gone."



Gordon is grateful for what God has done and continues to do through CBN Asia, "Look back in those 30 years and you can see God's faithfulness. He gave us success. He watched over us to make sure we were on the right path to becoming the threshing sledge that He wants you to be."