Canadian Officials Cancel Sean Feucht's Worship Events

Worship leader and activist Sean Feucht is calling out what he sees as a “demonic stronghold” on Canada after officials across the country forced the cancellation of events in several cities.

“While they’re holding naked Pride parades and drag queen story hour and all that stuff, they’re not affording the same opportunity for peaceful Christians to come and worship and pray,” he told CBN News. “[T]he forces are still there. They seemed to be dormant for a while after the pandemic, but they’re still there. They’re screaming: they don’t want Christians to pray, they don’t want Christians to worship, they don’t want the name of Jesus lifted up.”

“This is an age-old, generations-old demonic stronghold that we are facing that is resurfacing right now in Canada,” he added.

One of the churches facing censorship, a Spanish-speaking congregation in Montreal, has been hit with a $2,500 fine for hosting a church service featuring Feucht, whose views on sexuality, abortion, and government overreach into religious liberty have drawn the ire of Canadian authorities.

The stop in Montreal’s Ministerios Restauración Church was part of the Let Us Worship founder’s “Revive in 25” tour, a large cross-country, revival-style outreach that sought to bring large, outdoor praise gatherings to cities across Canada.

A spokesperson for Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante told Global News the church was informed ahead of time that it did not obtain the proper permits to host a concert-style event and chose to host it anyway.

The mayor’s representative, Philippe Massé, said Feucht’s tour “runs counter to the values of inclusion, solidarity, and respect that are championed in Montreal,” adding that, while the city views “freedom of expression” as “fundamental” to its values, “hateful and discriminatory speech is not acceptable.”

In at least six cities, Canadian officials forced the cancellation of Feucht’s performances. They included churches in Halifax, Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Moncton, New Brunswick; Quebec City and Gatineau, Quebec; and Vaughan, Ontario, according to CTV News.

Ultimately, Feucht and his team were able to regroup. They found alternate venues for the cancelled shows and still held the worship events, which, Feucht told CBN News, were well attended, likely because of all the clamor government authorities caused by trying to censor them.

“Not only did we secure last-minute venues for all of these cities, but what the enemy meant for evil, God turned it around,” he said, referencing Genesis 50:20. “The promotion of it caused them to be massive.”

He continued, “Their efforts to cancel only let people know about them. We had people running down [to] the altar, giving their lives to Jesus that didn’t even know I was coming 24 hours before. But they saw the commotion and wanted to see what it was all about, and God, in the midst of that, saved their souls.”

All of this comes after Feucht faced allegations earlier this year of mismanagement of ministry monies and spiritual abuse by former colleagues. For his part, the former Bethel worship leader dismissed the claims against him as “a complete sham” promoted by “embittered former volunteers” who have been “attacking the ministry for over a decade.”

