Bill Maher Condemns Media Silence on Christian Genocide in Nigeria: 'Systematic Killing'

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher — an atheist — is sounding the alarm on behalf of Christians.

The “Real Time with Bill Maher” host spoke on his talk show Friday about the plight of believers in Nigeria, where a little-covered Christian genocide is underway. Christians there, he said, are being “systematically killed,” calling out the hypocrisy of those hyper-focused on Gaza while ignoring a bonafide assault against a people group in the African country.

“[T]he fact that this issue has not gotten on people’s radar, it’s pretty amazing,” he said. “If you don’t know what’s going on in Nigeria, your media sources suck; you are in a bubble.”

Maher continued, “I’m not a Christian, but they are systematically killing the Christians in Nigeria. They’ve killed over a hundred thousand since 2009. They’ve burned 18,000 churches. These are the Islamists, Boko Haram. This is so much more of a genocide attempt than what is going on in Gaza. They are literally attempting to wipe out the Christian population of an entire country.”

“Where are the kids protesting this?” Maher asked.

In August, the Nigeria-based NGO International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law reported Islamic jihadists have killed 125,009 Christians since 2009, with 19,100 churches burned down in the same time period. And, since the beginning of this year, terrorists have murdered more than 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria.

Open Doors, a watchdog for Christian persecution, ranks Nigeria as No. 7 on its World Watch List.

“According to Open Doors research,” the organization reported, “more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than in the rest of the world combined.”