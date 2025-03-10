Author Joel Rosenberg Believes a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Could Trigger WW3

Best-selling author and Middle East expert Joel Rosenberg has a new thriller hitting bookshelves on March 11, 2025. Focused on China, The Beijing Betrayal could be right out of today's headlines. CBN News spoke with Rosenberg about why he believes China is our biggest threat, the real possibility of World War 3, and his thoughts on the End Times.

The Beijing Betrayal is the last in a series of Joel Rosenberg's fictional spy thrillers featuring the character Marcus Ryker that began in 2018. In this latest page turner, China is the enemy, with Taiwan fighting for its survival, and the U.S. is facing another plague.

"And (the question is) is communist China simultaneously going to unleash a new biological toxin into the United States that could kill millions and millions of Americans and hamper or complicate or thwart the United States' ability to defend Taiwan and our alliance in the Pacific? And that's fiction at the moment, but I think these are real, live, real-world threats that China poses," said Rosenberg.

"Look, President Trump is really tough on China. He's good on China, but I don't think he's doing enough to strengthen our alliance with Taiwan or give them enough weapons to make sure that they would be a deterrent factor that China, Beijing, wouldn't try to invade," he said.

Wendy Griffith: "Do you believe a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could literally trigger World War 3?"

Joel Rosenberg: "I do, and the reason is because most Americans don't really think about Taiwan. It's a small island in the South China Sea. It's not a country that most people can find on a map. However, Taiwan produces [over 90%] of the most high-tech microchips that all of our computers and phones and AI equipment and so forth uses, as well as all kinds of other high-tech products. But if communist China actually attacked it, and if they actually grabbed it like they want to do in The Beijing Betrayal, it's not just the loss of one country; every ally the United States has in the Pacific would feel suddenly like the United States doesn't know how to defend them. South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Australia, the Philippines, and so forth."

Griffith: "Well, in your novel, you have China secretly working with a radical Islamist terrorist group to bring about something far worse than 9/11. How likely is that scenario? "

Rosenberg: "Well, it's certainly what communist China wants. Again, I go back to the Wuhan Laboratory in that city called Wuhan in China, in which they were developing one of the worst viruses that modern mankind has experienced, what became COVID-19. But moreover, Wendy, what happened during COVID, the American government shut down churches, forbade Christians from going to church on Sundays or Wednesday nights. If you had a casino in America, you could stay open, a strip club, a bar, a liquor store. No, no problem. Keep those open. But churches were shut down. This is part of communist China's tyrannical biological weapon to neutralize the United States and our allies."



Griffith: "Well, Joel, let's switch gears real quick. What do you think about President Trump's plans for a new and beautiful Gaza?"

Rosenberg: "It's a fascinating vision. And I have to say, everybody's been criticizing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not having a plan for a day after this war, but Netanyahu had his hands full with getting this war won. But the fact that President Trump has stepped forward and said, look, not a single Arab state has proposed an actual solution, an actual way to fix Gaza, pacify it, deify it, and rebuild it, not a single Arab country has done that as you and I speak. So, Trump said, I'll do it."



Griffith: "Do you think we're living in the End Times, Joel?"

Rosenberg: "There's no question about it. The fact that Israel exists right now and has for almost eight decades, it's itself the fulfillment or the beginnings of the fulfillment of ancient End Times Bible prophecy. This is Ezekiel 36. This is Ezekiel 37, as well as Isaiah, Jeremiah, the minor prophets. Also, that Israel would be rebuilt and would be a sovereign nation-state in the end of days before the Messiah, Jesus comes back."

"The Jews are returning to Israel. That's what my family and I did, and we've been citizens in Israel for more than 10 years. Two of my sons have served in the Israeli military, and we are all in as Israeli citizens and strengthening the church through the Joshua Fund in Israel and the Palestinian areas and in the region. So yeah, we are absolutely there. Now, what happens next? That's really interesting, and I'll just say in Zephaniah chapter two, the prophet actually tells us that before the tribulation, all people in Gaza are going to be removed. Gaza will be abandoned. The text says, and then God will give the land back to the people of Judah. Well, that's the nation we call today, Israel."

Griffith: "Joel, what do you hope people will take away from your new book, The Beijing Betrayal?"

Rosenberg: "Well, first I just want them to have a rip roaring, exciting, entertaining ride. And so, where they're up all night and these chapters, they're short, they're intense cliffhanger endings. They're like Pringles, you can't eat just one. But I also want to educate. I want to warn Communist China is a major threat, not only to the United States and our allies in the Pacific, but China's building a very dangerous strategic alliance with the Iranian regime."

And that makes China's communist regime a serious threat to Israel and the Jewish people. Rosenberg hopes the Trump administration, Congress, and Israeli leadership will make it a priority to counter the range of threats from Beijing before it's too late.

The Beijing Betrayal is available HERE and wherever books are sold.

