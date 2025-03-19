YouTube TV Accused of Censoring Faith-Based 'Great American Family', FCC Chair Demands Answers

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission is demanding answers from Google after finding evidence that suggests YouTube has censored a Christian-based television network from its paid subscription YouTube TV platform.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr says Great American Media, which offers a range of faith-based and family-friendly content, has alleged that the tech giant refuses to host the network. YouTube TV, which is separate from the free YouTube platform, says it's a more complicated issue.

"Great American Media states that its Great American Family network is the second fastest-growing channel in cable television," Carr wrote in a letter posted to X, "and, while they are carried on a range of cable and streaming services, including Comcast, Cox, Hulu, FuboTV and DirecTV stream, YouTube TV refuses to carry them."

As CBN News reported, Great American Media offers clean, family-friendly content to millions of Americans who have often been left with Hollywood's objectionable content as their only choices in film and television.

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Great American Media, previously headed the Hallmark Channel. He told CBN Digital it is now a "privilege" to create content so many people want to watch.

"I think the majority of the country is looking for something quite different," he said. "And you look at the awards show ratings, for example, and how far down they have been over the years, and it's because they've totally gone off the rails in terms of what the offering is, and it's out of touch with the sensibility of the majority of the country."

But creating content for the American people doesn't mean much if they can't watch it.

"[In] the c]ase of YouTube TV, concerns have been raised alleging that your company has a policy (secret or otherwise) that discriminates against faith-based programming," Carr wrote in a letter earlier this month to Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, which owns Google which in turn owns YouTube.

Doug Deason, chair of Great American Media, had raised concerns to Carr noting that the streaming platform's channel lineup "prominently features an overwhelming number of channels showcasing content with sex, violence, and profanity, while faith-based programming is almost nonexistent."

"Among YouTube TV's 17 news channels, 12 lean liberal, while only four carry a conservative perspective. Critically, YouTube TV does not include key conservative voices like OAN or Salem News, further narrowing the marketplace of ideas," Deason added.

Carr, who was appointed head over the agency by President Donald Trump, says he is asking the platform for answers.

"These allegations come at a time when American public discourse has experienced an unprecedented surge in censorship," he wrote. "In too many cases, tech companies have silenced individuals for doing nothing more than expressing themselves online and in a digital town square.

While the FCC has limited authority over YouTube and other virtual programming distributors or MVPDs, Carr acknowledged that independent programmers file complaints with the FCC when an "MVPD (virtual or otherwise) refuses to carry their channel."

"That is nothing new. In many of these cases, it is clear that the MVPD is making a good-faith business decision based on marketplace conditions and consumer demand," he explained.

"Understanding the nature of carriage policies … can help inform the FCC's approach to the broader set of regulatory issues that the FCC has been called on to address," Carr added.

A YouTube spokesperson released a statement in response to Carr's request explaining the platform's decision-making process on which channels they carry.

"We welcome the opportunity to brief the FCC on YouTube TV's subscription service and the strategic business decisions we make based on factors like user demand, operational cost, and financial terms, and to reiterate that we do not have any policies that prohibit religious content," the spokesperson told The Verge

Great American Family launched in 2021 and has 101,000 subscribers on YouTube, but is not carried on YouTube TV despite being carried on all major streamers and DirecTV Stream.

As many traditional television outlets are seeing a sharp decline, the Great American Family Network increased its household viewership by 19% and became a Top 25 channel in November 2024. That growth was largely fueled by its Great American Christmas.

"Great American Christmas continues to resonate with viewers nationwide," said Abbott. "This remarkable performance during a period of widespread decline in the linear space reflects the passion of our talented team, our commitment to high-quality content that uplifts and inspires."

