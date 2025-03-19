After 9 Grueling Months in Space, Rescued NASA Astronaut Says It Was Jesus That Kept Him

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams survived nine unexpected months on the International Space Station, but they finally returned home to Earth on Tuesday thanks to SpaceX.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule parachuted into what President Trump has renamed the "Gulf of America" late in the afternoon bringing the unplanned odyssey to a close.

The pair blasted off on June 5 on Boeing's first astronaut flight to the International Space Station for an eight-day mission, but it took an unexpected turn when they began to experience mechanical issues on their original spacecraft.

Wilmore and Williams quickly transitioned from "guests" to full-fledged space station crew members, conducting experiments, fixing equipment, and even spacewalking together.

In that time, Williams set a record as the first female astronaut with the most time spent spacewalking over a career. She clocked in this title with 62 hours over nine spacewalks.

Within an hour of being back on Earth, the astronauts were out of their capsule, waving and smiling at the cameras while being hustled away in stretchers for routine medical checks.

Astronomical faith!

CBS News reporter Mark Strassmann to astronaut Butch Wilmore: What is your life lesson or takeaway from these nine months in space?



When asked about the lesson he takes from the experience, Wilmore replied that it all goes back to his faith in Jesus Christ.

"My feeling on all of this goes back to my faith. It's bound in my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is working out His plan and His purposes for His glory throughout all of humanity, and how that plays into our lives is significant and important, and however that plays out, I am content because I understand that," he expressed.

"I understand that He's at work in all things, some things are for the good — go to Hebrews chapter 11 — and some things look to us to be not so good. But it's all working out for His good, for all those that will believe," the astronaut added. "And that's the answer."

Wilmore serves as an elder at Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas.

Tommy Dahn, Wilmore's pastor, told Fox affiliate, Fox26, the astronaut has been a part of the church for the past 17 years and has made it a point to stay active in church, even while in space.

"He's still listening to his sermons. We had a Bible institute, and he took one of our classes last semester," said another one of the pastors at the church, Corey Johnson. "He's engaged. He's serving the people as he's able."

Dahn added that the 62-year-old livestreamed services and even called elderly members of the church to check on them while he orbited Earth.

"That's been Barry since the day he became a member. He's been active in the body of the church," Dahn said.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans breathed a sigh of relief and celebrated when the crew finally touched down on Earth.

"Thank you for this, @elonmusk, @SpaceX," wrote Pastor Greg Laurie, of Harvest Christian Fellowship. "We are grateful to God that these astronauts were safely rescued."

"Welcome home, astronauts Wilmore, Williams, and Crew-9. This rescue embodies America at its best—we can still achieve great things," wrote Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Wilmore and Williams ended up spending 286 days in space – 278 days longer than anticipated when they launched. They circled Earth 4,576 times and traveled 121 million miles by the time of splashdown.

