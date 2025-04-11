What's Going on with US Air Accidents? Deadly Copter Crash in NYC, Airliner Strikes a Wing in DC

Investigators are trying to find out why a helicopter crashed in New York City on Thursday. All six people on board were killed, including a family of five Spanish tourists.

What began as a family trip to see New York City from the air in a helicopter turned into a deadly disaster when the sightseeing chopper broke apart in midair, plunging into the Hudson River upside down. Siemens executive Agustin Escobar, his wife, and three children, along with the pilot, did not survive the crash.



PHOTO: A helicopter falls from the sky into the Hudson River, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. (Bruce Wall via AP)

From the ground, people could hear and see the last moments of the helicopter as it began to free-fall. People looked up in disbelief, then watched in horror as the helicopter came crashing down.



"We just saw the plane just started falling apart in midair," one eyewitness said. "I got video of it flipping into the water."

First responders made a swift response to the crash scene, hoping to rescue the victims. But they were unable to save any of them.



PHOTO: Emergency personnel work at the site of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Jersey City, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, at a news briefing, expressed remorse for the loss of the passengers and the pilot.

"Our hearts go out to the families of those who where on board. There was six," he said. "We're lifting them up in prayer."

As that air tragedy unfolded in New York, another event occurred at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. The wing of an American Airlines plane struck the wing of another American Airlines aircraft on a taxiway.

One plane was heading to Charleston, South Carolina, when its wing struck the other plane en route to New York City. No passengers were hurt in the incident. Five members of Congress were aboard the flight to New York.

While investigations are underway on the tragic helicopter crash in New York and the wing tip incident in Washington, some members of Congress, like Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, are calling for more safety measures to be implemented.