'We're Just Trusting in God': L.A. Fire Survivors Grateful for Help from Operation Blessing

At least 18 people are missing in the fire zone in southern California and two more have been confirmed dead, bringing the total number of fatalities to 27.

With high winds finally slacking off, firefighters are making progress on the blazes. The fires have damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 homes and buildings including 10 schools and multiple churches.

Officials are allowing homeowners to return to some areas to begin assessing damage and cleaning up. They're also calling on homeowners to create a five-foot zone around their homes that are clear of vegetation.

CBN's Operation Blessing is working with churches and ministries in Los Angeles to serve fire victims. Earlier this week, they partnered with Cathedral Church to provide hot meals, water, clothing, and hygiene kits to those in need.

"Operation Blessing is in California right now on the ground, doing a distribution for a thousand families today, a thousand families that were affected by the fires. Families that lost everything. Families that lost a little bit," said OB Director of International Disaster Relief Diego Traverso.

Fire survivor Jada Tarvin told CBN, "Obviously things have been affected but also people's lives have been gone, their childhood, their memories, their livelihood for most of us."

Mynor Cruz, another fire victim, said, "It is something that worries us a lot because it has affected us, as well as all the people who have lost their family properties. But honestly, God is with us, and He will help us get through all of this."

"The reality is that we are going through a very tough time here in Los Angeles. We're just trusting in God, which is the most important thing," said Oliver Garcia.

Traverso explains that the local church in California has been the key to helping Operation Blessing take quick action, "...activating the ministry, activating the church to be the hands and feet of Jesus of mercy, bringing aid to the families that are so in need."

Your is helping victims of the #CaliforniaWildfires in such tangible ways—hot food, warm blankets, solar lights, hygiene kits, and compassion. Thank you for making a difference to hurting people in need! https://t.co/TulmOMeRxD#OBI #LosAngeles #DisasterRelief pic.twitter.com/XdcT6tvVGB — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) January 15, 2025

One family explained that when they realized they were gonna be ok, they decided to join the relief effort. "We were looking for ways to help. My wife knew of Cathedral Church... and then realized that they partnered with Operation Blessing, who I used to work with. So, we were like, oh my gosh, this amazing," said volunteer Daniel Jungen.

"We're doing a donations drive so people are coming through, they're receiving hot meals, they fill a sheet of different needs they might need clothing, diapers, water, whatever way we can help them," he explained.

Traverso said Operation Blessing will be sticking around to meet the needs. "We are committed to be here, to support the families, to support the ministries that are firsthand, helping the families…helping people thanks to you," he said, expressing gratitude for those who give resources to make the ministry possible.

"This is such a blessing for us and I know it'll be a blessing for our neighbors... I appreciate you guys for your support," Jada said.



"It's been incredible just to be able to witness that people's hearts and coming together," Daniel said.

"It's very, very kind of you, that you're helping us with food, that you're helping all the people in Los Angeles with supplies, diapers, everything they need," Oliver said. "I feel very happy and may God bless you in a big way, truly, from the heart."

