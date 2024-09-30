'We See an Awakening Happening': KY Church Celebrating 82 Baptisms, 76 Salvations

A Kentucky church is still celebrating "all God did" during a powerful Sunday service where 82 people were baptized and 76 people publicly confessed Jesus Christ as Lord.

Staff at Better Life Church (BLC) in Morehead, Kentucky are still talking about the service on September 24 where 1,700 people showed up to hear the Word of God.

"We are still in awe of all that the Lord did this past Sunday," the church recently posted on Facebook. "Seeing the emotions as people go public with their faith never gets old!"

Pastor Daniel Lucas recently told Kentucky Today that what took place on that Sunday has affected the staff's Monday morning meetings.

"There's a lot of talk about Monday blues after Sunday, but we're in a season where every Monday we have been grateful to see what God has been doing, to see all year long how faithful people have been. Our team, first thing this (Monday) morning, was super excited to follow up with all these people," he shared.

The BLC pastor said the church prayed, prepped, and asked members to bring other people for the conclusion of its "Awakening series".

"(The) recent series called 'Awakening' has been a powerful call to revival for the church and salvation for the lost," said BLC member Matthew Mofield. "We are praising God for how He is working to bring about both."

According to Lucas, many responded during Sunday's service, including 30 people who were scheduled to be baptized, and another 50 who chose spontaneously to take part in the water baptisms.

"A lot of them were saved and baptized the same day. I didn't pressure them. The first command of being a believer is to be baptized. We had the t-shirts and the towels, so why not?" Lucas said.

The pastor told Kentucky Today he has seen 4,000 people saved and baptized through Better Life Church within the last 18 years adding that he has seen exponential growth since COVID-19.

"We see an awakening happening, especially among young people. Church growth is a mystery. At the end of the day, when we moved to Morehead, we told people, 'We harvest what we sowed.' God allowed us to be a harvest that day," Lucas shared.

He added, "To put it in perspective, because sometimes we take it (growth) for granted, but I'm reminding people in a city of 7,000 people — when you see 1,600 and 1,700 — that's 22 percent of the population. That's insane."

