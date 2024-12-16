US Drone Mystery Deepens: What Isn't the Government Telling Us?

The mystery only seems to deepen about who or what is behind the drone activity in the eastern U.S. And all agree the government needs to say more.

The mysterious drones have been spotted in the skies above at least 7 states from New York to Virginia, including dozens seen in New Jersey.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wants the government to use a drone called the Robin to find out what they are.

"People who have questions about these drones should not have to shake an 'Eight Ball' to get an answer. They want real answers, and the Robin can supply those answers. And that's why we want them here," he said.

The FAA shut down Stewart International Airport north of New York City Friday night after multiple reported drone sightings in the area.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC's This Week program that this is not a national security threat. "We know of no foreign involvement with respect to the sightings in the Northeast. And we are vigilant in investigating this matter," Mayorkas said.

John Ferguson, the CEO of Saxon Aerospace, a drone manufacturer, believes those drones are trying to detect something.

"They have no reason to be in the air at night unless you're doing some type of 'ISR' work – intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance – looking for bad guys or looking for a search and rescue victim, or law enforcement or some type of military project."

Former CIA operations officer Laura Ballman told Fox that statements by officials make her think the drone activity could be a classified exercise. "The statements that have been made by John Kirby, who has said that these objects are not operating illegally," Ballman gave as an example.

Congressman Jim Himes on the House Intelligence Committee does not believe the drones are foreign and that by not being more forthcoming, the government is causing conspiracy theories to spread.

Himes said, "There's a lot of us (in Congress) who are pretty frustrated right now. The answer 'We don't know' is not a good enough answer. Now, let me say something what I know with confidence: It is not the Iranians, it is not the Chinese, they aren't Martians. I know that's very unsatisfying for people who want a Hollywood movie out of this."

The FBI says it is processing roughly 5,000 drone-related tips, but found less than 100 have generated credible leads.



The House Intelligence Committee is expected to receive a classified briefing on the drone sightings Tuesday.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***