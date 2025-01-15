'Live From Every Continent': Jennie Allen's Global Christian Event, Translated Live in 80+ Languages

In just a few months Christians will gather for an unprecedented global event called Gather25.

During an appearance on CBN's Prayerlink, Gather25 visionary and organizer Jennie Allen shared that her motivation for the worldwide rally came from a dream she had about the possible return of Jesus within 10 years.

"Nobody knows the hour or the day, but I think all of us can agree it feels like it could be the season," said Allen. "And when I dreamed that it wasn't good news and part of the reason it wasn't good news is that so many people still have not heard the gospel. And so I thought when I woke up, we should gather the entire global church and we should talk about being on mission together."

It is a mission moving closer to reality for the first time in history as Christians from each denomination and continent join together for prayer, worship and repentance.

"We're going live from seven different locations on every continent in the world and we are telling the stories of the global church," said Allen. "We're going to share with everyone this is what God is doing today in the world. And so, anyone can be a part, they can tune in and watch from their home, from their church. We're hoping for lots of different small events or large events that are happening all over the world."

Allen who was a key figure in 2024's college revivals nationwide credits the miracle of technology in helping bring her vision to life.

"One of the reasons it's possible is because of artificial intelligence, we're able to live-translate in over 80 languages and so we'll be able to sing one song together across the world," Allen explained.

"In the very beginning when we started talking about this, people would say, 'Are you sure that it's never been done before?' And because the technology has never existed, we were sure besides Pentecost, when the very small amount of believers were gathered at one time and one place, it just hasn't been possible because of languages."

Allen said the support of other ministries is also playing a major role.

"We're partnering with You Version, the Bible app, Bible Project Alpha, and then international ministries like East West and Campus Crusade for Christ, and all of these ministries that are just spread out all over the world, they have reach everywhere. And so, it really is possible because of our teammates and our friends and then so many incredible people have offered their voice and leadership to this."

According to Allen, prayer remains the foundation for all planning as Gather25 draws near.

"When it's all said and done, this will be happening because groups of people have been going to the Lord and begging him to protect us to allow this to happen, praying for this to happen.

Allen also shared her heart and prayer for the upcoming event.

"My prayer is that many, many people would be saved because the church came together and worshiped God and repented and our hearts were made right. And we were on mission together."

Gather25 is set to take place across 25 hours starting February 28 through 9 p.m. March 1.

