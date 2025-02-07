Two Major Virginia Hospital Systems Suspend Transgender Procedures for Minors

Two major hospital systems in Virginia will no longer perform transgender-related procedures on minors.

Administrators for the health systems at Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Virginia announced the suspension of such treatments on underage patients after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday stating the federal government will no longer fund, sponsor, or support children transitioning from identifying with sexes contrary to their biology.

In a memo published Thursday, WRIC-TV reported, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said, “Chemical and surgical mutilation of children must end immediately.”

The president’s executive order states, in part, “Across the country today, medical professionals are maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children under the radical and false claim that adults can change a child’s sex through a series of irreversible medical interventions. This dangerous trend will be a stain on our nation’s history, and it must end.”

“Countless children soon regret that they have been mutilated and begin to grasp the horrifying tragedy that they will never be able to conceive children of their own or nurture their children through breastfeeding,” the order continues. “Moreover, these vulnerable youths’ medical bills may rise throughout their lifetimes, as they are often trapped with lifelong medical complications, a losing war with their own bodies, and, tragically, sterilization.”

“Accordingly,” it added, “it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

Miyares said in his memo any hospital or medical institution receiving federal research or educational grants must end transgender-related procedures and treatments on minors. Additionally, he said, any state institution violating Trump’s order could be terminated from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs.

“Hospitals and institutions that continue to mutilate children place themselves at significant legal risk and face substantial financial exposure,” the Virginia attorney general said. “Given these risks, my office will be closely monitoring this issue and the actions of the commonwealth’s agencies.”

VCU Health said in a statement it will no longer provide such treatments to patients under 19 years old.

“We are committed to ensuring that we’re always delivering care in accordance with the law,” read a statement from the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. “Appointments will be maintained to discuss specific care options for patients in compliance with the most recent guidance.”

Similarly, UVA stated this week it has suspended transgender treatments for those under 19 years of age. It should be noted, though, UVA is continuing to offer transgender-adjacent care for minors, stopping just shy of performing procedures and offering medications.

“For patients directly impacted by the recent guidance, UVA Health continues to offer screening, counseling, general medical, and behavioral and mental health care,” reads an FAQ page for UVA Health Children. “Appointments for patients are being maintained in order to provide ongoing care and/or discuss care options for patients under 19 years of age that do not include prescribing gender-affirming medications and/or performing gender-affirming surgical procedures.”

