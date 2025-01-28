Trump Takes Sweeping Action, Restoring Ousted Troops, Arresting 50 Gang Members in 1 ICE Raid

President Trump signed several executive orders on Monday night to undo Biden-era military policies. One of his big moves: reinstating thousands of service members who were dismissed for their objections to the COVID vaccine. Trump's national security agenda is also rolling out on a separate front as immigration officials are pursuing nationwide arrests and deportations for the fourth day.

Cracking Down on Illegal Immigration

A record number of arrests – more than 1,100 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials – took place Monday as the Trump administration ramps up ICE sweeps from coast to coast.

In Denver, agents raided a nightclub detaining around 50 people the DEA says were associated with the violent Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. President Trump hailed the raids at a House GOP retreat Monday evening.

"We're tracking down the illegal alien criminals. We're detaining them and we are throwing them the h*** out of our country. We have no apologies and we're moving forward very fast," Trump said.

READ Trump Wins Deportation Battle, Tough Tone Convinces Colombian President to Cave

Military flights are taking deportees back to their home countries; and while agents are targeting violent offenders, officials say, they're not stopping there. ICE Field Director Garrett Ripa said, "Case by case basis we make a discretionary call on every call that we arrest whether that's a criminal or not a criminal. We're going to take enforcement action on every individual."



PHOTO: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers restrain a detained person, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On CBN's Faith Nation program Monday, political analyst David Brody says Trump is doing what he promised.

"It's remarkable," Brody said. "Kamala Harris, the 'Border Czar' - never really went to the border, I think she went one time, this time we have Tom Homan, the 'Border Czar,' going on ride-alongs. Look, they're taking about 1,500 now potentially a day that they're going to round up. This is unprecedented, it's exactly what Donald Trump said he was going to do."

Reshaping the US Military

Meanwhile, Trump is moving quickly to reshape the U.S. military, signing several new executive orders including one calling for an "Iron Dome" missile defense system for the U.S. similar to Israel's.

He also directed newly confirmed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to eliminate D.E.I. programs and revise the Pentagon's policy on transgender troops, which could likely lead to a future ban on their military service. He also restored – with back pay – more than 8,000 service members who were kicked out for refusing the COVID vaccine.

"The lawful orders of the President of the United States will be executed inside this Defense Department, swiftly and without excuse," said Hegseth.

Trump's Cabinet Nominees in the Senate

Over in the Senate, three of President Trump's most controversial cabinet picks begin confirmation hearings this week. RFK, Jr. for Health and Human Services Secretary, Kash Patel to head the FBI, and Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence. Some lawmakers are concerned over her lack of experience.

"Those are the big ones, especially the Tulsi Gabbard one, that may be in trouble. I think Kash Patel at the FBI, gets in, we'll see," Brody said.

Halt on WHO Cooperation and Foreign Aid

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been ordered to stop working with the World Health Organization immediately. The White House Budget Office also ordered a pause to all federal grants and loans, including most foreign aid, subject to further review.

