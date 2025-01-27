Trump Wins Deportation Battle, Tough Tone Convinces Colombian President to Cave

The White House is claiming victory over Colombia in a showdown over flights of deported Colombian migrants who were in the U.S. illegally.

After Colombian President Petro blocked two U.S. military planes with deportees from landing in the South American nation, President Trump ordered 25% tariffs on imported goods from Colombia including crude oil, coffee, and bananas.

Columbia's President blinked first, and the U.S. planes will be allowed.

It comes as Border Czar Tom Homan joined ICE and DEA agents in Chicago where officials conducted "targeted operations." Homan said, "It's sending a strong signal to the world, our border is closed."

mmigration officials say they arrested almost 2,000 people across the country over the weekend.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott praised Trump's swift action on the border, telling Fox News, "I don't think there's ever been a more sudden and swift change in any government operation than under President Trump."

Even Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker told CNN he is in favor of ICE's apprehension of illegal migrants with criminal records in his state.

"If they show up with warrants to take people away, then we're going to hand them over," Pritzker told CNN. "We're going to follow the law in Illinois and federal law too. We expect them to do the same. I'm very afraid that they will not follow the law."

Birthright Citizenship Court Battle

Meanwhile, President Trump says he'll appeal a federal judge's ruling blocking his executive order ending birthright citizenship.

Regent University law professor Brad Jacob told CBN's Faith Nation that Trump's chance of winning in court would be a long shot.

"There's never been a court decision on someone who entered the country without legal process," Jacobs said regarding birthright citizenship. "Mr. Trump's team is making the minority argument, but it's not a crazy argument."

Ending DOJ 'Weaponization'

As part of Trump's promise to end the 'weaponization' of the federal government against conservatives, the Justice Department said Friday it will scale back efforts by the Biden administration to prosecute pro-life demonstrators near abortion clinics under the FACE act.

Confirming Trump's Nominees

Meanwhile, two more members of Trump's cabinet received Senate confirmation.

Former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will now head the Department of Homeland Security. And Pete Hegseth, the president's choice to lead the Department of Defense, was also sworn in over the weekend.

This week the Senate will hold additional confirmation hearings for three more of Trump's cabinet picks, including Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence, RFK Jr. for Health and Human Services, and Kash Patel for FBI director.