Trump Promises to Bring Back Troops, Give Backpay to 8,000 Booted for Rejecting COVID Vaccine

Just minutes after returning to the Oval Office, President Trump promised to reinstate the more than 8,000 troops who were dismissed from the military for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, announcing that they would receive backpay for the period of their termination.

According to military data, nearly 8,400 troops were expelled from the military after declining the vaccine, with the Marines making up around 3,700 of the dismissals.

"This week, I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the COVID vaccine mandate with full back pay," Trump said during his swearing-in ceremony Monday.

"And I will sign an order to stop our warriors from being subjected to radical political theories and social experiments while on duty," he added. "It's going to end immediately. Our armed forces will be free to focus on their sole mission, defeating America's enemies."

The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for military members lasted from August 2021 to January 2023 with few exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The mandate was walked back when Biden signed a defense spending bill in December 2022.

At that time, less than 1 percent of the military members who were dismissed due to the mandate were reinstated to their positions.

Lawmakers have criticized the Department of Defense for severely impacting military readiness because of the dismissals and have called for those individuals to be allowed to return to work.

Pentagon leaders have said the move did not hurt readiness or morale, according to a Military Times report.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers have already introduced legislation offering service members an opportunity to get their jobs back with back pay.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX, and freshman Rep. Pat Harrigan, R-NC, introduced the AMERICANS Act, which bans the Pentagon from requiring additional COVID mandates without Congress' approval.

Under the act, members could be reinstated, have their rank restored, and offered compensation for any backpay and benefits they lost. Additionally, those who choose not to return will have an "honorable" discharge placed on their record and be eligible for their GI Bill and health care benefits.

"Our military is still dealing with the consequences of the Biden administration's wrongful COVID-19 vaccine mandate," Cruz said in a statement. "The AMERICANS Act would provide remedies for servicemembers whom the Biden Department of Defense punished for standing by their convictions. It's the right thing to do."

The Liberty Counsel, a non-profit legal group, has litigated on behalf of dozens of U.S. Navy Seals and other Naval Special Warfare personnel who have sued the Biden administration over the vaccine mandate.

A settlement was reached last July ensuring that Navy service members who refused the COVID vaccine for religious reasons have an opportunity to have their records "corrected and their careers protected."

David Hacker, Vice President of Litigation and Senior Counsel at First Liberty Institute applauded Trump's announcement saying, "The battle to restore those members of the military who stood up for their beliefs against the vaccine mandate was a long and difficult battle, but our Navy SEAL and military clients never gave up."

"We are thrilled that those members of the military who were guided by their conscience and steadfast in their faith will not be penalized in their military careers and are grateful to President Trump for standing with our military and restoring these brave, faithful warriors," he added.

Trump's promise echoes comments made by Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth during his confirmation hearings last week.

Hegseth said military members would be "apologized to" and reinstated "with pay and rank."

The administration did not immediately provide details of the reinstatement or information on how much backpay may cost.

The Commander-in-Chief said he has a major goal of overhauling the U.S. military.

"America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before," Trump said. "We will measure our success not only by the battles we win, but also by the wars that we end, and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into," Trump said.