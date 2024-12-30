Trump, Franklin Graham and Top US Pastors Reflect on the Legacy of Jimmy Carter

Top American political leaders and Christian ministers are reflecting on the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter who passed away over the weekend at the age of 100.

President-elect Donald Trump honored Carter by posting on Truth Social, "He did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude."

President Joe Biden has called for a national day of mourning for Carter on January 9th. Sunday night, he offered words of praise for his longtime friend saying, "Today, America and the world in my view lost a remarkable leader. He was a statesman and a humanitarian, and Jill and I lost a dear friend."

Evangelist Franklin Graham expressed appreciation for President Carter's attendance at the opening of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, NC in 2007, with a post on Facebook.

"He and my father Billy Graham had a close relationship... I know that his family would appreciate your prayers," the younger Graham stated.

Pastor Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship megachurch in California, posted about his encounters over the years with former President Carter.

"We must have respect for the presidency and those who serve in it, even if we do not always agree with their policies. Today, I honor the memory of President Jimmy Carter, a man who exemplified service, humility, and faith throughout his remarkable life," Pastor Laurie said.

I had the unique privilege of meeting President Carter on three separate occasions, each… pic.twitter.com/WZ7bLnwGSc — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) December 29, 2024

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, the lead pastor of the influential New Season megachurch and president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), has advised three U.S. presidents over the years.

He said in a statement, "Above all, President Carter was a man of deep and abiding faith. His commitment to Jesus Christ was evident not only in his words but in his actions. He did not simply read the Gospel—he lived it. Whether teaching Sunday school well into his later years or advocating for the least of these, President Carter exemplified what it means to lift up Jesus in the public sphere without shame or compromise."



Rev. Rodriguez continued, "In a world often defined by division and self-interest, President Carter stood as a reminder of the power of faith in action. His life challenges all of us to embrace humility, serve others, and reflect the love of Christ in all that we do."

Meanwhile, historian Craig Shirley also released a statement with his own perspective on Carter's passing:

"Though President Carter had an uneven presidency at best, his post-1980 public life was excellent. I interviewed him once about the 1980 campaign for a book and while not warm and fuzzy, he was helpful.

In his post presidency, he built houses for the poor, traveled the world for peace winning the Nobel Peace Prize and wrote many books.

He will not be considered a great president, but he was a great man. RIP President Carter."

