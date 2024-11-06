These 3 States Held Strong to Protecting Life on the Ballot, but 7 States Enshrined Abortion

Ten states across the country voted on ballot measures Tuesday as pro-choice forces sought to overturn pro-life protections and permanently enshrine abortion rights in state constitutions – in some cases allowing abortions to be performed up until birth.

In the end, some of the most closely watched abortion amendments passed in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Missouri, and Montana, but were voted down in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told CBN News the Florida measure would have allowed abortions through the third trimester.

"If this would have passed in Florida, a woman could have said that her mental health would be at risk for giving birth or having a child and it would justify abortion even in the ninth month of pregnancy," she explained.

"This was a massive win, thanks to the pro-life movement, thanks to Gov. DeSantis, that we defeated Amendment 4 in Florida," Hawkins added.

Pro-life advocates across the country celebrated the Florida voters who showed up at the polls to protect the lives of the unborn.

"Florida's defeat of Amendment 4 is the first state post-Dobbs win," wrote Live Action president, Lila Rose. "Despite being outspent by pro-abort groups by 8:1, the courageous leadership of @GovRonDeSantis and the intense focus of thousands of pro-life Floridians have written a new playbook for how to fight and WIN!"

Other advocates also thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis for his leadership on the issue, calling him a hero.

"Amendment 4 failed in Florida because they have a leader who is unabashedly pro-life and who is not scared to lead the charge against abortion at every turn," wrote pro-life activist Abby Johnson on X.

The former Planned Parenthood director added, "He doesn't worry about optics. He doesn't worry about any cost to his campaign. He stands against abortion because he knows it is the murder of innocent children and he isn't scared to say just that. Thank you, Ron DeSantis. You are a hero."

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America says life has triumphed on the ballots in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

"The demise of pro-abortion Amendment G is an enormous victory for life," said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser, referring to South Dakota's measure. "When we wake up tomorrow, unborn children will still be protected in the great state of South Dakota thanks to leadership from Sen. John Thune, Rep. Dusty Johnson, and Gov. Kristi Noem."

"Precious boys and girls will live as a result of this vote, and the state will be immensely better off as they grow to fulfill their God-given purposes. Voters have rejected placing late-term abortion in the constitution in favor of South Dakota's life at conception law that protects the lives of women and unborn babies at every point," she added.

7 States Vote for Abortion

However, voters in Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and Missouri established abortion as a fundamental right.

Pro-life critics had sounded the alarm before the vote, warning of "deliberately deceptive" language.

For example, Missouri's amendment was so broad that the specific abortion approval was just a passing mention in the following measure: "the right make and carry out decisions about all matters relating to reproductive health care, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, birth control, abortion care, miscarriage care, and respectful birthing conditions."

Missouri had been the first state to enact an abortion ban after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022. The state's new vote overturns the pro-life protections.

"It's important for us to realize here in the state of Missouri that Amendment 3 is the most extreme abortion law that would be on the books in the entire nation. More extreme than California, more extreme than New York or Illinois," Brian Westbrook from Coalition Life previously told CBN News.

New York and Maryland also passed measures to permanently enshrine abortion as a right.

Focus on the Family President Jim Daly weighed in on the abortion ballot measures saying, "The tragic passage of abortion laws in seven...states reflects the important work we have in the pro-life movement to make abortion unthinkable."

