Southern California's Fast-Moving Mountain Fire Out of Control as 800 Firefighters Battle Inferno

A fast-moving wildfire, known as the Mountain Fire, continues to ravage Ventura County in southern California. Despite the tireless efforts of firefighters, the fire remained only 5% contained as of early today.

Firefighting teams on the ground and in the air are still battling flames that have been sweeping over Ventura County.

"It's like trying to put out a blow torch with a squirt gun," warned Tony McHale with the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Mountain Fire broke out early Wednesday morning, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds.

Within two days, the blaze has charred over 20,000 acres, and more than 130 structures have been destroyed, including the home of Ventura County resident Dawn Delon.

"First it skipped us, and it started burning our neighbor's house, passed us, we thought we were ok, evacuated anyway, and today came back and the house was gone," said Delon.

Authorities are telling people to get away from the blaze.

"I urge everyone to stay out of the areas that are impacted. The fire is still very dangerous. The winds have not completely deceased," said James Fryhoff, a Ventura County Sheriff spokesperson.

The fire has left many residents in potential danger, including Gregory Bowstock, a California Highway Patrol officer, who narrowly escaped the flames with his family of six in their RV.

"As we were pulling the RV down the driveway, there was such thick smoke that we could barely see the house at that point and the patrol car didn't make it, but hey, that's ok they are replaceable, people aren't," recalled Bowstock.

Bowstock and his family are staying in an Airbnb, thanks to their church and the support of friends who have brought clothes and food.

"I miss our house," said Mac, Bowstock's son. "But it's better that we still have our lives."

Over 800 firefighters are on the front lines, with more expected to join the effort as the fire rages on. Officials stress that the recovery and containment will take time as safety checks are made.

"This is a slow process because we have to make sure that the properties are safe," said Andy VanSciver with the Ventura County Fire Department. "That means the gas lines and the electrical and all our hazards has to be... have to be secured before the teams enter onto the properties."

Around 10,000 people northwest of Los Angeles have been forced to evacuate.

California's governor has declared a state of emergency as crews continue to work around the clock to control the fast-moving fire.