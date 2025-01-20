‘So Blessed’: Liberty University Students Perform During Trump’s Inauguration Rally

Members of Liberty University’s marching band headed north this weekend after being asked to participate in President-elect Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The 250-member Spirit of the Mountain Marching Band traveled from Lynchburg, Virginia, to Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to perform in the Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Jan. 19.

The marching band first announced on Christmas Eve its members had been invited to perform during the day of ceremonies commemorating the country’s transfer of power from outgoing President Joe Biden to Trump, according to a report from WSET-TV.

Several months ago, Dr. Larry Seipp, director of athletic bands at Liberty, asked Stephen Muller, dean of the college’s school of music, if he would be open to applying for the marching band to participate in Inauguration Day.

Muller was excited by the idea. “I said, ‘Yes, go for it, and then we’ll get permission,'” he recalled.

With that, Seipp applied, the request was accepted, and then they sought approval from the university, which ultimately green-lit the opportunity.

“Our session is over — class is finished,” said Seipp. “And so we have students really making sacrifices; some had graduated, and are flying back just to be a part of this event.”

Muller added, “Inauguration is a wonderful event for our country, and we’re so happy to be a part of it.”

Liberty marching band played “God Bless America” and the college’s fight song.

Senior drum major Erin McDonald said she feels “so blessed” and is “really, really excited” to participate in the historic event.

“We haven’t done anything … this big, so it’s exciting,” said senior trumpet player Emily Carroll.

In addition to the marching band, Liberty’s praise choir, LU Praise, performed during the Make America Great Again Victory Rally on Jan. 19.

Others performing during the event include Kid Rock, the Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, Rascall Flatts, Gavin DeGraw, and Parker McCollum.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***