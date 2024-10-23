'Satanic Abortion Clinic': Satanists Fundraise to Expand Free 'Destruction Ritual' to Virginia

The Satanic Temple (TST) has started an online fundraising campaign for its second virtual "telehealth clinic" to provide free "religious abortion services" to women in Virginia.

As CBN News has reported, the TST opened a clinic in New Mexico last year offering abortion services "free of charge" under the group's health division known as TST Health.

"Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic," named after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, who delivered the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, has reportedly offered 100 abortions to women since opening. The average cost is $91, according to TST.

Its Virginia-based facility, mockingly dubbed the "Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic," will provide abortion-inducing drugs under the guise of "safety" and "affordability."

Erin Helian, the executive director of TST, told the Christian Post that despite each staff member ensuring "the safety of each patient, including follow-up meetings," patients are advised "to know where their closest medical facility may be located."

"We do not agree with the notion that telehealth care puts patients at risk. Instead, we argue that by expanding care and access, telehealth clinics, like ours, can save lives," she claimed.

Helian failed to answer what she advises women to do with the baby's remains after a chemical abortion. Instead, she maintained that most chemical abortions occur before 11 to 12 weeks, which she said results in "heavy bleeding" that she likened to a period. She contends that most women will take time to recover by wearing a pad.

But that is far from true.

Multiple pro-life advocates have expressed concern that ordering abortion drugs online puts the health and safety of women at risk.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that of 1,514 women who requested an induced abortion, "almost half reported traumatic experiences" and the prevalence of symptoms of post-traumatic stress syndrome was 23%.

Amber Thurman, a Georgia mother who died in 2022 after waiting 20 hours for a hospital to treat her complications from an abortion pill, has been highlighted in the news in recent weeks.

Thurman took the abortion pills at home but was unable to fully expel the human remains of her deceased fetus. She died from septic shock following delays in her medical care after her abortion.

Vice President Kamala Harris has pointed to Thurman's story during her campaign for the presidency in calling for more abortion access by claiming Georgia's laws prevented doctors from performing a life-saving procedure.

But pro-life activist Lila Rose has pushed back against the claim.

"AMBER THURMAN DIED BECAUSE OF ABORTION PILLS. Her death literally proves the evil of 'pro-choice' position," she wrote on her platforms.



Elizabeth Gillette, a pro-life advocate, is also speaking out about the dangers of chemical abortions telling CBN News she regrets it.

"The clinic had told me, they pressured me, to have a chemical abortion and said that it would be easier than surgical abortion. But that wasn't true. That was a lie," she said.

TST touts abortion as part of a "destruction ritual that serves as a protective rite" noting preparations include reading or listening to stories from abortion advocates to "subdue any stigmas" around the procedure.

Former Planned Parenthood abortion clinic director turned pro-life activist Dr. Abby Johnson previously told CBN News that "evil" is ever present in abortion clinics.

"Evil runs rampant there, and in all abortion clinics. Satan loves nothing more than to attack the family and the most innocent among us in his effort to accumulate souls," she said in a statement.

"Look no further than the chants this temple suggests as women take the abortion pills that will end the lives of their babies. I didn't see the evil of abortion until I finally left Planned Parenthood. Now, it's so obvious," Johnson continued.

She added, "Women deserve better than believing abortion is their best or only option. Motherhood is profoundly joyous, even despite the difficulties, and throwing that away in favor of the myriad of reasons women tell themselves they need abortion is a true tragedy. They are missing out on so many gifts that having a child brings. Nothing is worth intentionally ending the life of your unborn baby, especially to the demonic chants of a Satanic ritual."

