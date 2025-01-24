A Renewed Fight for the Unborn: WATCH as Thousands Rally in DC for 52nd March for Life

WASHINGTON — Tens of thousands of pro-lifers are descending on our nation's capital for the 52nd annual March for Life today, to celebrate the sanctity of life and renew their commitment to fight for the unborn.

This year the event features prominent leaders, including President Donald Trump, expected to address attendees via video, and Vice President JD Vance, making his first public appearance since being inaugurated.

This week, the pro-life movement held a prayer vigil at the steps of the Supreme Court, once a focal point in the fight against Roe v. Wade, honoring the 3,000 lives lost to abortion daily.

"Any woman pregnant that can hear my voice – every child is created in the image of God and every child is a wanted child," said one participant, speaking prayerfully to those impacted by abortion.

Despite the overturning of Roe, abortion persists at a rate exceeding 900,000 lives annually, with 10 more states codifying abortion rights. That's why thousands still march each January to remind the country of the battle that remains.

"We march to end abortion. We march for both mom and baby," said one March for Life demonstrator. "I just want every single baby to be valued, and every single woman to know she's important and loved."

Jennie Bradley Lichter, incoming president of March for Life, was a key figure in shaping pro-life policy during the first Trump administration. She highlighted the importance of this year's movement as she welcomed support from leaders like Vice President Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Together, they're trying to advance legislation like the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

"If a child in a botched abortion is actually delivered instead of destroyed in the womb, what happens to that child?" asked Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma in a video posted on "X." While Senate Democrats blocked the measure, the House passed its own version of the bill.

Additionally, President Trump pardoned 23 pro-life activists prosecuted under the FACE Act during the Biden administration.

"Twenty-three people were prosecuted," Trump said. "They should not have been prosecuted. Many, many of them are elderly people. They should not have been prosecuted. This is a great honor to sign this. They'll be very happy because they're all in prison."

Katie Glenn Daniel with Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America told CBN's Faith Nation, "These pardons are a first step back to seeing the government switch away from persecuting pro-lifers."

Students from Regent University's Students for Life chapter joined the march, boarding buses early Friday morning to head to D.C. and make their voices heard. For many, the march represents more than a protest—it's a continued fight for life.

"It's meaningful for us because not only is it an opportunity to fight for the unborn who can't speak for themselves, but also to spread the gospel," said Emanuel Mireles, a Regent student.

Candace Truhlar, another Regent student, added, "This organization emphasizes the fundamental truth that life begins at conception… we are all children of God."

Lichter echoed the importance of supporting women to choose life. "Even in states with very permissive abortion laws, we could see the numbers go down if more and more women are supported to choose life for their baby," she said.

As thousands continue to march each January, their presence reminds the nation of the ongoing battle to protect life.

