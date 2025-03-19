Regent University Welcomes Israel's UN Ambassador with Partnerships and Support

VIRGINIA BEACH – Regent University welcomed Israel's ambassador to the United Nations on Tuesday for a discussion on a wide range of issues. The event included the announcement of several initiatives by CBN and Regent to give students and others an opportunity to support Israel.

At the Herzliya Conference in 2003, Pat Robertson reiterated God's love and the support of evangelical Christians for the state of Israel.

Twenty-two years later, that love was demonstrated once again at Regent University.

A symposium hosted by the Israel Institute at the Robertson School of Government featured Ambassador Danny Danon with Regent Chancellor Gordon Robertson and School of Government Dean Michele Bachmann.

The discussion began with a question about Israel's recent attacks on Gaza, ending the ceasefire.

Danon suggested more attacks are coming unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages.

"We still have hostages in Gaza – 59 hostages. We will do whatever is necessary to bring them back home," he insisted. "And I hope they will get the message and we will be able to continue to see hostages coming back."

Another question raised the issue of whether Israel supports a one-state or two-state solution for the Palestinians after the war in Gaza ends.

Ambassador Danon said, that in the aftermath of October 7th, more Israelis oppose a separate Palestinian state. "We have to admit the region where we live, I don't think it will change. Because I don't think you will see a major change among our neighbors in the indoctrination of the next generation."

Danon believes the younger generation is influenced by agents of antisemitic ideology – not only in Gaza but also on American college campuses. "They are not coming with machine guns with boats to the shores of the United States, but they have ways to infiltrate."



Dean Bachmann suggested college protest organizers and foreign funding are now being scrutinized. "{The U.S. is} looking at the deportation of a student from Columbia University and also the funding that comes from Qatar. I think over five billion dollars has gone to various campuses across the United States."

Robertson also announced several initiatives and partnerships between Regent, CBN, and the Jewish state.

Israel's Hebrew University, in partnership with Regent's Israel Institute and CBN Israel, is offering three Regent students fully paid scholarships beginning in the fall of 2025.

CBN Israel is also opening a resilience center to help Israelis traumatized by war and the October 7th massacre. And it's helping rebuild Kibbutz Nirim – one of the communities devastated by the October 7th attack. "Today I truly, truly know that the Christian community around the world has our back," said Nirim resident, Adele Raemer. "And that just gives us so much inspiration and strength."

CBN Israel and Regent University are standing with Israel today and for generations to come.

